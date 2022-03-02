Taconic High School narrows down new mascot to final three. Which would you choose? The mascot search committee for Taconic High School hopes to announce a new mascot named by the end of March. Will it be the rockets, thunder, or titans?

By month’s end, Taconic High School will likely have a new name for its sports teams and mascot. In the year-plus since the Pittsfield School Committee opted to drop the Braves moniker, a methodical process has whittled down an initial field of 230 choices to three finalists: Rockets, Thunder or Titans. A Taconic senior who is both a member of the school’s Mascot Committee and a student representative to the city’s School Committee said last month that the search committee hopes to have a final pick out of those three options by the end of March.

We’re pleased to see this process continue to play out toward its conclusion. These kinds of decisions are often tough, especially when they deal with updating a cultural element so closely tied to school pride, local history and alumni nostalgia. The School Committee made a thoughtful move to update Taconic’s mascot to be less insulting to Indigenous folks who, it must be stressed, also have perspectives on local history and cultural evolution that are worth acknowledging.

Still, not everyone in the school community is thrilled about the name change, as could be reasonably expected. That made it all the more necessary to have the mascot-selection process be an open and community-driven one, which we’re glad to see has been the case so far. It’s also heartening to see student-led efforts playing a significant part. After all, they are the ones who wear the uniforms and represent the team name, local identity and all, when they carry it onto other schools’ courts and fields.

Now that it’s down to three, which should Taconic opt to adopt as the school’s new figurehead? An informal poll of Eagle readers stemming from the Feb. 11 article on the final three choices suggested a majority favor Titans. This is not our decision to make, though we would humbly advise that Taconic Hills High School, just over the border in New York, already identifies as the Titans. Were Pittsfield’s Taconic High to choose that name, it could result in some unnecessary confusion with two relatively close, similar-sounding schools with identical team names. Further, that confusion could give ammunition to those who have reflexively rejected the name-change project and perhaps undermine what we hope will be a solid choice that the school community can carry forward proudly.

That choice, though, is not up to us or any other individual entity. It’s up to the whole of the Taconic community, with an emphasis on students’ perspectives. On this last step of the journey to an updated Taconic team identity, we wish them luck.