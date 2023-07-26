Our Opinion: A transformational redevelopment project in Lee starts to become real

After 10 years of planning and wondering when houses were coming down, the Eagle Mill project in Lee kicks off with the roar of excavators Demolition of 200-year-old row houses fronting the abandoned Eagle Mill marks the start of a three-phase affordable and workforce housing complex, with phase one expected to be completed in 18 months.

After years of groundwork and waiting, the Eagle Mill revitalization plans became real in a big way this week. As residents gathered on West Center Street in Lee to watch the start of the town’s biggest development project in decades, excavators tore down vacant row houses in preparation to build up and build out at a towering historic landmark in the gateway to the Berkshires.

Originally built in 1808, Eagle Mill was one of 25 paper mills in Lee. Since Eagle Mill shuttered in 2008, it sat as a hulking reminder of the town’s past and what it lost on the way to the present. When Eagle Mill Redevelopment LLC finishes what it started this week, though, this historic structure will stand tall as an example of how to faithfully preserve our past while building for the future.

While the original proposal for the mill’s redevelopment entailed a more ambitious mix of commercial and residential use, the updated vision taking shape now is one that’s almost entirely housing-based. If there’s one thing the Berkshires need a lot more of, it’s housing — particularly of the affordable variety. If all continues as planned, within 18 months the first residents will move into the housing units planned for the redeveloped mill. Given the county’s affordable housing shortage, even small victories in adding to that stock matter. Adding 131 units, mostly affordable workforce housing, is a big win that’s worth celebrating.

This isn’t just a big chunk of new units that will be available to low- and moderate-income working families. It’s a model other communities — especially other post-industrial towns with tight housing stock — can explore to creatively dovetail finding room to grow affordable housing availability and prioritizing historic preservation.

Such sizable projects are never easy to get over the hump, and the Eagle Mill project hit even more snags than usual due to delays caused by the COVID pandemic. Yet its organizers and advocates persevered, and Monday’s start to the three-phase renovation process was a tangible step forward 10 years in the making.

Co-developer Jeffrey Cohen praised state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli’s constant advocacy, Adams Community Bank’s assistance with financing and state officials’ help with steering economic development and preservation funds toward the project. With a total price tag that will likely land somewhere between $60 million and $80 million once all three phases are completed, that public investment in the form of grants and tax incentives was a crucial piece of the funding puzzle. We often call for more ambitious public investment in the critical project of beefing up the Berkshires’ housing stock, so credit where it’s due to the state and federal officials who made that happen here.

Mr. Cohen also praised on the town of Lee itself: “I’ve never had an experience working in a town or city where the people at every level have been more cooperative.” That community support is an invaluable resource without which the Eagle Mill project might not be where it is right now. Everyone involved deserves a pat on the back for pushing this behemoth effort to the starting line, and we can’t wait to see the finished result.

Preserving our county’s historic spaces and boosting affordable housing stock in the Berkshires are two endeavors we like to see. It’s especially encouraging to see both pursued in one ambitious project that we hope will prove rejuvenating not just for this historic structure but for the whole town of Lee and the greater Central Berkshire region.