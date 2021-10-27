While we don’t want to steal Halloween’s thunder, here’s a bit of early Christmas cheer: The Eagle Santa Fund is already off to a running start. The annual philanthropic effort raises money to distribute gift certificates to Pittsfield area families in need to buy holiday gifts for kids up to age 11. Fundraising typically begins Thanksgiving weekend, but a couple early donations this year have put the fund at 11 percent of its $45,000 goal before October’s end. The Santa Fund is the county’s longest-running holiday charity, but we are heartened anew every year’s end when the Berkshire community shows its sense of generosity toward our less-fortunate neighbors — especially welcome as many families face uncertain times. If you’re able, please consider following the lead of these early-bird donors to help the Santa Fund reach its goal and help others have a brighter holiday season.