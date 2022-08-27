Our Opinion: As packed primary approaches, in-person early voting begins. Let's get out the vote, Berkshire County

Primary election dates Today is the last day to register to vote or to change your address or party affiliation before the state primary. Monday is the deadline to apply to vote by mail. Early, in-person voting takes place from today to Friday, Sept. 2. The state primary is Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Primary Day is Sept. 6, but today marks the beginning of in-person early voting in the Berkshires and throughout Massachusetts for 2022 primary elections. As the newspaper of record for our fair county and a proud member of the free press, we take seriously our role in preserving and galvanizing democracy from the local level upward. Now, we ask our readers to take up the most central of all democratic duties: vote.

Voters face some heavy hiring decisions on who will represent each party’s ticket on the November general election ballot in races for some of the commonwealth’s highest offices: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state auditor and secretary of the commonwealth.

Here in our Berkshire backyard, our communities face some more critical choices that will impact the entire county. Every seat that represents Berkshire County on Beacon Hill has a contest — all three state House seats as well as the state Senate seat represents all of Berkshire plus several more Western Massachusetts municipalities in neighboring counties. Having your voice heard as to who represents us in the state Legislature is always important, but especially so now after redistricting reduced the number of Berkshire House seats from four to three and pushed the boundary of our state Senate district farther to the east, thus diluting our representation in the Statehouse. That makes the decisions about who fills each of those seats matter even more.

While Governor’s Council elections rarely get the headlines other races do, voters ought to pay more attention to the choice of who sits on this critical panel, the duties of which include confirming the governor’s judicial and parole board nominees and weighing in on pardons and commutations. Berkshire County sits in the council’s eighth district, which is represented by one seat and contains the four westernmost counties and part of a fifth. That means Berkshire County is not always directly represented on the Governor’s Council — and it isn’t right now. Berkshire voters have the option of changing that, though, as the current eighth district councilor is stepping down, and in the race to fill the seat one of the candidates for the Democratic nomination in the eighth district is Tara Jacobs, a North Adams School Committee member.

The races that have captured the most regional headlines, though, are the Democratic Primary contests for Berkshire district attorney and Berkshire sheriff. It’s no wonder why — both are heated contests to determine, respectively, who will be the county’s top prosecutor and leader of the county Sheriff’s Office. Further upping the ante is the fact that there are no Republican candidates for either office, meaning these Democratic primaries will essentially determine who will go on to become Berkshire County’s district attorney and sheriff, barring any write-in candidacies or irregularities between the primary and the November general. The Eagle editorial board has endorsed in both of these races, as we only make endorsements in primaries that act as the de facto general election. As November’s general elections near, The Eagle will make further endorsements on other races and issues.

Early voting and by-right mail-in voting are still relatively new policies in Massachusetts, but we hope they have the desired effect of increasing voter turnout. Voters can of course do it the old-fashioned way and wait until Primary Day on Sept. 6, but starting today voters also have the option of avoiding the Election Day rush at polling places by casting their ballot early. Hours and availability vary by municipality, so voters should check with their local clerk’s office or check out The Eagle’s guide on how to register and vote in upcoming elections. More opportunities to vote is a wonderful thing, but it also means expanding the roles and responsibilities of the local officials whose job it is to ensure elections go smoothly. We recognize that, and we thank those folks who work hard, often invisibly, to maintain the nuts and bolts of our precious local democracy.

When it comes to the crucial responsibility of maintaining a government by, of and for the people, it should be an all-hands-on-deck moment for our citizenry. If you’re not as familiar with the issues and candidates that form the substance of your primary ballot, you still have time before Sept. 6, and there’s no time like the present. If we could suggest a place to start, please check out The Eagle news department’s campaign coverage and candidate profiles, as well as the opinion section’s letters to the editor from your neighbors on what is informing their vote.

Democracy is a noun, but it’s also a verb. Let’s do it, Berkshire County.