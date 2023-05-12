Our Opinion: Legislature shouldn't ignore East-West rail in surtax revenue spending plans

'Please fix it': Strong support for east-west rail at Northampton hearing Dozens of Western Massachusetts residents packed into the Northampton Senior Center on Tuesday, urging policymakers to make frequent, affordable rail service connecting the state's eastern and western halves a reality.

After the so-called “millionaire’s tax” won approval on Bay State ballots last year, Massachusetts leaders are wading into budget season with a new revenue stream flowing. When Gov. Maura Healey released her first budget plan earlier this year, we were pleased to see the proposal to direct some of the money generated by the new surtax toward East-West rail.

It wasn’t exactly a monumental earmark. Of the $1 billion the surtax is projected to generate this year, the governor’s budget proposal called for $12.5 million to go toward the cross-commonwealth rail expansion plan. Still, once-in-a-generation public transit upgrades have to start somewhere, and we were glad to see the governor’s plan for those funds underscore a regionally equitable view of East-West rail: funding a project director, designing a station in Palmer and, critically for us, improving tracks in Pittsfield.

As with all endeavors of this size and scope, its viability depends on maintaining momentum; keeping the wheels rolling will give the project the necessary inertia to survive the inevitable headwinds that could delay or derail it. It’s now up to the Legislature to maintain that momentum, though at the moment it’s unclear if they will. Disappointingly, legislative leaders seem to think the governor’s plan to put around 1.25 percent of the expected surtax revenue toward this ambitious but necessary rail project is too much. They’d prefer nothing, which is what both chambers’ surtax revenue spending plans include for East-West rail.

When asked by State House News Service why the Senate, like the House, nixed the governor’s proposal to put a tiny fraction of the surtax revenue toward East-West rail, Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues said, “We’ve heard again very loudly and clearly from my colleagues from throughout the state that our regional transit authorities need investments, as does the Metropolitan Bay Transit Authority.”

Has the senator heard from his Western Massachusetts colleagues — not to mention grassroots regional rail advocates — that our end of the state deserves investment in passenger rail access, too?

The Senate’s surtax revenue spending plan includes around $195 million for capital investments and a means-tested fare program for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Yes, the end of the state with Boston in it has more people, and state investment should — and will always — reflect that. But do Beacon Hill leaders believe they have zero constituents to serve in Western Massachusetts? Because that’s what it feels like to folks in the Berkshires and other overlooked parts of the commonwealth when the Legislature ignores the governor’s call for even minor investment in East-West rail.

When we endorsed the surtax on income above $1 million despite its imperfect formulation, we did so because Massachusetts must step up its investments in education funding and transportation infrastructure, particularly in underserved regions like ours. While it won approval on last year’s state election ballots by a slim majority, Berkshire voters’ support was far more robust than the state average. Our region’s residents know not only what we’re missing but what could be if Massachusetts prioritized strong, wise investments in the whole state’s transportation future. East-West rail could not only better connect the commonwealth but relieve regional housing squeezes, supercharge the tourism industry, systematically improve the Bay State’s carbon footprint and, hopefully, prime the pump for desperately needed sustainable growth in a manner that’s regionally equitable.

That’s not a cheap prospect, but it’s worth the sort of transformational investment in our commonwealth that a majority of Massachusetts voters found lacking last year. The Legislature’s spending priorities for surtax revenue should reflect that.

We urge Senate and House leaders to include in their surtax spending plan the East-West rail funding that Gov. Healey proposed. We hope the Berkshire delegation is pushing their Beacon Hill colleagues to prioritize forward momentum on this critical Mass. transit project, because without that momentum it may never reach its destination.