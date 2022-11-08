Our Opinion: On an Election Day with much at stake, please take up your civic duty and vote

Today is Election Day. We implore our readers to make their voices heard at the ballot box and help their neighbors shape a government by and for the people.
Voting is the sacred right and foundational responsibility of a democracy, and that’s demonstrated by the stacked ballot brimming with critical choices for Berkshire voters. Our county’s citizens face decisions about the makeup of our government at nearly every level. Who will take the reins of state leadership in the governor’s mansion, represent us on Beacon Hill and speak for us in Congress? For the first time in recent memory, we have a chance to elect a Berkshire-based candidate to the 8th District seat on the Governor’s Council. And last but far from least, four ballot questions pose critical changes to state law.
Midterm election years often see considerably lower voter turnout than presidential election years. Still, we hope turnout is healthy, because the state of our democracy is not. Most everyone has a full-throated critique of the increasingly toxic and polarized state of our politics, and rightly so. Yet inevitably the share of folks voicing those complaints is smaller than the proportion of eligible voters who show up to share in the real work of democracy.
That shouldn’t be so. You can help reverse that trend simply by heading to your local polling station and doing your part — that is, if you are not among the 35 million-plus Americans, including nearly a million Bay Staters, who have already voted.
This democratic project meant to maintain the health of our republic has never been more important or endangered in modern American history. A sizable wing of a major political party continues to legitimize blatantly anti-democratic norms and principles. In races across the country featuring shameless election deniers and cynical conspiracy-mongers, democracy itself is on the ballot. We must not take our democracy for granted. Yes, even here in deep blue Massachusetts, where GOP candidates for governor, attorney general and secretary of the commonwealth have eschewed the proud tradition of pragmatic and moderate Massachusetts Republicans to traffic in that divisive, anti-democratic rhetoric peddled by the party’s extremist wing.
Democracy doesn’t maintain itself, but we are empowered with the tool for the job. Let’s use it.
If you haven’t already, please prioritize this crucial part of your civic duty and vote.