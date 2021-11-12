With the departure of an embattled police sergeant, Williamstown officials are looking to move beyond a protracted conflict that severely undermined community trust in public safety and local authorities.
We, too, hope to see the town put this troubling issue behind it and do the necessary work to rebuild that trust now that former Sgt. Scott McGowan has resigned and dropped his complaints.
Thorough reporting by Eagle investigations editor Larry Parnass has laid bare some serious issues plaguing Williamstown’s local force over the years. Mr. McGowan’s complaints implicated his former colleagues in various forms of misconduct while on duty, from racist behavior to sexual harassment. These included allegations against former Chief Kyle Johnson of shaping a troubling culture within the department under his leadership; Mr. Johnson later apologized and then resigned under heavy criticism from community members.
Mr. McGowan, however, also was on the receiving end of several serious misconduct claims, ranging from similar accusations of racist and sexist behavior while on duty to an instance where the former sergeant appeared to alter and falsify a police report about an assault on a Williams College student.
It should go without saying that all of the aforementioned behavior is unacceptable and unbecoming of an officer trusted with a gun and a badge in the name of public safety and law enforcement. While Mr. McGowan’s exit will hopefully turn down the temperature so the town and police department can focus on making some much-needed improvements, what should be abundantly clear is that the Williamstown Police Department’s problems — and the resultant compromise of public trust — are not limited to one bad actor.
A settlement to clear the decks on Mr. McGowan’s lawsuit was a necessary step. However, it should be just the beginning of a larger project to root out a culture of alarming conduct and unaccountability that has festered within the department for some time, understandably concerning many community members.
The Police Department has taken steps to begin rebuilding its critical relationship with the community. These include the department engaging further with the Department of Justice’s “Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships” program, meeting directly with residents who have been critical of police practices through a community council created by interim Police Chief Mike Ziemba and pursuing certification through the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Program.
These moves are a good start, and we hope department leadership follows through with what appear to be good-faith efforts by the interim chief to improve community relations and listen to those in Williamstown who feel neither protected nor served by their local police force.
For many small towns, managing a police department is tough; Williamstown is no exception.
The Select Board is still in the hunt for a new town manager after the resignation of Jason Hoch, whose roiling departure appears to have been part of the collateral damage accrued via the McGowan controversy.
With interim Town Manager Charles Blanchard’s recent exit from the temporary post, the Select Board seeks another interim manager to fill in amid the ongoing search for the right candidate to hold the job long-term. For the sake of sowing greater stability and oversight, the town should retain Chief Ziemba in his interim role until the arrival of a permanent town manager, who should be a critical part of the hiring process for a permanent police chief so that Town Hall might have a better handle on managing the department going forward.
While there is much work to do for town officials and police leadership to win back their constituents’ trust, Mr. McGowan’s departure makes the slate about as clean as it’s going to get.
We hope they take this chance to refocus efforts on finding a manager that’s right for the town’s needs as well as implement reasonable police procedure reforms to prevent the pervasive and unacceptable conduct that has been exposed within the department.