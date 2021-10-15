As autumn ripens before our eyes, the Berkshires are once again treated to the fine art of the natural world as the leaves turn and we near the colorful peak of fall foliage.
The days are growing shorter and the air is growing cooler, but what we lose in light and warmth we reap in arboreal beauty. The peak of the color change for most Berkshire foliage likely will be hitting right about now — mid-October, as Drew Jones, Hopkins Memorial Forest Manager at Williams College, told The Eagle. You can see this wondrous change in real time every day, and thanks to Eagle photojournalist Ben Garver, you can also see it from a different perspective: a time-lapse where trees are captured on video for a week at a time and condensed into 30-second videos. You can find those videos — there’s three of them so far — on BerkshireEagle.com.
In its own unique way, this treasured time of season is a harmonious balancing act of constancy and change. On one hand, it is nice to know that, whatever chaos and division we confront, one thing that never changes and takes all kinds is the colorful explosion of seasonal wonder that we are treated to every year. As a prime leaf-peeping destination, Berkshire County draws autumnal admirers from regions far and near. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that this seasonal juncture worth beholding is a gift unto itself, but also a reminder to put the complexities and hardships of daily life aside once in a while to slow down and smell the roses — or the freshly baked apple cider donuts, if that’s your preferred bouquet.
It’s also a time to witness and reflect on change. Between COVID and the grating effects of polarization, there is much from which we’d all like to move on. Further, this seasonal change offers a needed boon for hospitality and tourism business in our fair shire. As the leaves turn, and the peepers turn to them, the foliage that gives life to the trees also breathes it into key pillars of our local economies a chance to bounce back from a year and a half of COVID-infected calamity that has disproportionately targeted some sectors of small business.
So many of the changes we have endured in the recent past have been scary or uncomfortable. But all change need not be, as this season will teach us if we have the patience to pay attention to our Berkshire landscape when it reaches out to us at its most colorful. We should count our blessings for that amid this autumnal offering.