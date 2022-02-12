If we care about expanding health care access to all regardless of income, that must include dental care, too. Community Health Programs knows that, and thankfully the nonprofit is doing something about it for the worrying fraction of Berkshire Medicaid enrollees who don’t have a dentist. Deprivation of decent dental care, though, is a broader structural problem that shouldn’t and can’t fall to a single nonprofit to solve.

More than a third of Berkshire Medicaid enrollees don't have a dentist. CHP wants to change that For thousands of patients enrolled in Medicaid, getting critical preventive care and other dental services is nearly impossible. Why? In no small part because there are not enough dentists willing to care for them, a gap that Community Health Programs wants to help close.

We are encouraged to hear CHP’s planned $6 million expansion will hopefully double its capacity to provide dental services to those with Medicaid. We also must underscore why this move is so imperative. In the Berkshires, about four in 10 enrollees in MassHealth — the state’s version of Medicaid, which assists limited-income people with health care costs — lack a dental provider. A big part of the reason why is an unfortunately familiar theme for low-income people seeking access to physical, mental and behavioral heath care: Like many rural, underserved regions across America, ours has a dearth of providers. Meanwhile, lackluster Medicaid reimbursements for dental care have led more and more private practitioners to stop serving Medicaid clients.

For many poor people, that squeeze means accessing basic dental care is essentially impossible. We can’t allow this to continue. That some of our neighbors suffer the pain and stress of dental issues simply because they’re low-income is morally unacceptable in the richest nation in history. Further, oral health is like all others in an important way: Prevention is far more cost-efficient than treatment. If low-income people can’t get dental check-ups, they’re far more likely to develop downstream problems that require expensive oral surgery or an emergency room visit, a heavier cost for them that also impacts their communities through more strain on the safety net, insurers and ERs.

Our community is lucky to have an organization that seeks to provide quality and compassionate care to all regardless of ability to pay. But as groups like CHP attempt to help vulnerable people trapped in care gaps, we as a society owe it to those groups and those people to address the gaps themselves. If Medicaid is meant to help limited-income folks access critical care like dental check-ups, why is the reimbursement rate such that it actually dissuades many providers from caring for them? That is a policy choice, and it’s one we can choose to make differently.

A bill currently on Beacon Hill (H.1250) would increase the dental enhancement fee that community health centers like CHP receive for their life-giving work. Another bill (H.1180), filed by state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, D-Lenox, seeks to address the bottleneck of available providers by allowing dental hygienists and assistants to perform more basic services and thereby increase capacity. Both of these measures deserve the Legislature’s serious attention as ways to increase quality of life for vulnerable constituents in rural and less populous corners of the state. Meanwhile, Congress should move on the Medicaid Dental Benefit Act, which would increase the reimbursement rates for such services.

Beyond policy, this is an issue of priority. Yes, all of these proposals to make decent dental care more equitable cost money — whether it’s the $6 million CHP is putting up originating from grants and subsidies or the tax dollars that could provide more expansive funding in our public budgets at the state and federal level. If we say we care about health care access as a priority issue, that conversation requires some parity for the consideration of dental care, just as it does for mental and behavioral care.

Health care and dental care are often construed as different concepts. Tell that to the 28-year-old who came to CHP with teeth so deteriorated every single one required extraction. John Brazill, CHP’s director of dental programs, told The Eagle about seeing just such a patient recently. “It was shocking,” Brazill said. It should be shocking to all of us in a nation of plenty that we let such fates befall our neighbors because of economic barriers to care.