Our Opinion: Follow two Berkshire police departments' leads on deploying body cameras

Family and allies of Miguel Estrella, the man shot by Pittsfield police, call for actions to help people in crisis Friends and relatives of the Pittsfield man killed by police two weeks ago want the city to improve how it responds to people in a mental health crisis, in part by shifting resources from the Pittsfield Police Department. They are also calling on the department to release the names of the two officers who responded to a second call at the home of Miguel Estrella, when he was shot and killed.

As a country, we continue the necessary and difficult conversation on improving policing. As a Berkshire community, that issue has been sadly and sharply brought into focus by the recent shooting of 22-year-old Miguel Estrella by a Pittsfield Police officer.

We called for the ensuing investigation into Mr. Estrella’s death to be conducted swiftly and thoroughly so that a city on edge gets the answers it deserves. We also acknowledged that this will likely be complicated by the multiple, sometimes contradictory witness accounts to this fatality that occurred on a public street. We might have a better picture of this tragic night’s crucial details if Pittsfield Police wore body cameras, but they do not.

In the wake of all too many high-profile police killings that have gripped the nation, many reform advocates have pointed to police body cameras as a way to better monitor those sworn to serve and protect us. From Philando Castile in Minnesota to Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, pain and controversy often is only furthered when an account of exactly what happened is lacking. These questions of accountability and transparency certainly echo in the questions surrounding Mr. Estrella’s death at the hands of public safety agents while he was in distress.

While no municipal police departments in Berkshire County currently employ body cameras, we’re happy to hear that will soon change when two South County departments make a meaningful addition to their officers’ uniforms later this year.

“I think it’s better for both the police and the public,” said Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti, whose department aims to have all on-duty officers trained and equipped with the cameras by July 1. “It protects the public in case we do anything wrong, and protects officers who are accused of doing something wrong.”

In Sheffield, Chief Eric Munson hopes to have body cams on officers by October. Both chiefs see the cameras as a healthy baseline of accountability as well as a key training upgrade for their respective forces. “We can take an incident and review it,” Chief Munson said. “It’s always something to see yourself from an outside view.”

Both chiefs also like that this common-sense reform comes with some funding help — critical for many departments in smaller towns and rural regions. That help comes in the form of grants from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which promotes the use of body cameras. We hope these two towns’ initiatives spur other Berkshire communities to consider taking advantage of this resource.

This is a big first for police body cams in Berkshire County, and these rollouts could prove exemplary for the evolution of everyday policing in the region. Officers and other department personnel will need to be properly trained on camera operation as well as storing and accessing footage. The public should be educated, too. Not all body cams operate the same way, and citizens should expect to be filmed in situations where they weren’t before. They deserve to know how. Are these cameras always recording, or only in certain circumstances? Can officers manually turn them on and off, or are they automatically triggered during circumstances like traffic stops or when a weapon is drawn? What happens if they malfunction? Full accountability means civilians having a certain baseline of understanding available to them about new department-wide practices. That also applies to the data gathered. Where and by who is footage stored and maintained? When and how can the public access it?

Body cameras are a tool, not a panacea. They cannot immediately restore the trust historically eroded between vulnerable communities and police. Often, they simply serve to better document actions and conditions whose root causes have been ignored and must be addressed by other means. Still, when someone dies in a police encounter, we shouldn’t have to wonder what info we’re missing if it could and should be available via relatively simple tech.

Body cams can be an important step on the path toward better, safer, fairer policing. They bring more accountability to bear on public servants equipped with lethal force and offer critical data, whether it’s in individual controversial cases or establishing when and where other reforms are needed within the system. We’re glad to see Great Barrington and Sheffield embrace this practice; if these two departments can, then other county forces should, too.