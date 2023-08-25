Our Opinion: A food pantry manager's birthday wish and a gift that keeps giving

When we hit milestone birthdays, most of us expect to receive. Some prefer to give. Take Mary Wheat, volunteer site manager of the food pantry at South Congregational Church, for example. For her 90th, Ms. Wheat’s big wish is for the Berkshire community to donate 900 boxes of cereal to the pantry by her Oct. 14 birthday to help feed our neighbors in need.

That might sound like a big figure, but it helps to put our regional pantries’ rapidly expanding missions in context. Those 900 boxes of cereal would be almost enough to give one box to every family served by the South Community Food Pantry each week. The Pittsfield pantry’s kitchen manager told The Eagle that the number of people attending its community meals is beyond double the number at the same time last year. Other Berkshire pantries have seen demand rise as well, from The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington to the Berkshire Food Project out of First Congregational Church in North Adams.

South Congregational Church's food pantry has seen an increase of 300 families a week. Here's how you can help Additional SNAP benefits from the federal government are set to end March 2, giving Berkshire County food pantries just enough time to prepare for an influx of new families to serve. Leaders at the South Congregational Church in Pittsfield say heightened numbers are nothing new.

Multiple factors contribute to that growing need among households struggling to make ends meet: inflation’s upward pressure on food prices, the cessation of pandemic-era SNAP benefit increases earlier this year, the slower post-COVID recovery for those on the lower rungs of our steep economic ladder. Meanwhile, our food pantries face down this alarming increase in food insecurity while facing myriad systemic challenges themselves. Inflation, which has cooled considerably in some sectors but remains high for food prices, affects their budgets, too. Even relatively cheap nonperishable staples — like cereal — are getting pricier quicker. And the Hatfield-to-Chicopee relocation of The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, which serves the commonwealth’s four westernmost counties and supplies multiple Berkshire food sites, will likely stretch some pantries even thinner due to the delivery gap amid the temporary closure and a somewhat farther trip for the pantries that pick up stock directly from the organization.

Even as these and other challenges have stacked up, Berkshire food pantries have never turned away from the life-giving mission to feed our neighbors in need. And food insecurity unfortunately takes all kinds: working-class families who struggle to put healthy meals in front of their kids; seniors on fixed incomes who sometimes face the choice of footing the grocery bill or paying for medication; folks who fall into the widening societal cracks of the housing crisis, the addiction epidemic or a sickly mental health care system.

Across the Berkshires, volunteer heroes show up every day as our community’s last line of defense against food insecurity to fight for the dignity and nourishment of others. And even on their birthdays, champions of the vulnerable like Ms. Wheat ask not for themselves but for others who need it most.

The Berkshire community is generous, and much is asked of it. We are all familiar with the ever-renewing fundraising rush, the nonprofit email fatigue, the pleas for cash from every corner. There are many worthy recipients, but if there’s one category that touches the most afflicted lives even as its largely invisible but vital work grows more difficult and complicated, it is that of our Berkshire food pantries. Every time these kitchens, community dining rooms and delivery centers confront a new challenge in their mission to nourish the bodies and souls of our community, our community must in turn show them the support they need.

At the very least, we can help make true Mary Wheat’s birthday wish of 900 boxes of cereal donated to the South Congregational Food Pantry by Oct. 14. Better yet, all who can should follow Ms. Wheat’s example: Donate your time or money to a local food pantry and, perhaps even on your birthday, think not of what you might get but of what you can give.