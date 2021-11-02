Happy Election Day.
With key municipal elections in Berkshire County’s two cities, citizens have an important job to do: get out and vote.
In Pittsfield and North Adams, voters will tap the educational and legislative leaders for their respective communities.
Both cities have School Committee elections, with contests on the ballot in Pittsfield.
Both cities’ councils are poised for considerable reshaping. In North Adams, 14 hopefuls — only five of which are incumbents — are vying for nine City Council seats. In Pittsfield, contests feature a slew of newcomers and challengers seeking a spot on the council. And in perhaps the highest profile race in the county, North Adams voters will be choosing a new mayor. Whichever of the two candidates wins the executive office, it will be a historic decision for a city ready to cross an overdue threshold of inclusiveness and see its first woman mayor elected.
These elections pose important decisions on who will lead these cities through a time of great transition. Economic development, already a pressing issue for these post-industrial communities, now looms even larger as we seek the road to recovery from COVID. Both Pittsfield and North Adams have some important calls to be made about how to best spend the one-time windfall of federal coronavirus relief funds.
Pittsfield and North Adams residents: Your voice matters on these issues, and a key place to make it heard is your polling location. Democracy, especially local democracy, is a beautiful thing — but it requires participation. Not participating is akin to leaving these decisions to others and forgoing a chance to have a say in the hiring of the officials that will serve you.
In the September preliminary for the North Adams mayoral race, 16 percent of the city’s registered voters turned out. While general elections draw higher turnout, we hope to see significantly higher turnout numbers among both the North Adams and Pittsfield electorate as the cities face the decisions that will chart their future.
No one has forgotten that a deadly pandemic is still stubbornly with us. What you should remember, however, is that this adds another layer of difficulty and risk for poll workers and others who do the groundwork to make the machinery of local elections work. Be patient and grateful for their quiet contributions to democracy. They deserve our thanks every cycle, but especially so in the COVID era.
Voting matters. We hope to see the people of Pittsfield and North Adams realize that and perform the due diligence required of the citizenry in a democracy.