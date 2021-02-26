In our corner of Massachusetts, we are well aware of the tendency for initiatives flowing from Beacon Hill to overlook or underserve those in the western half of the state. In many ways, though, the COVID-19 vaccination rollout has so far been the exception that proves the rule. Berkshire County is first in the state for percentage of residents who have received a first and second dose, drawing praise near and far for our local clinics’ efficiency, bolstered by the Berkshires’ unique combination of grit and volunteerism.
That regional parity is threatened, however, by a troubling trend of some using tech to get a leg up on other Bay Staters while making a vaccination appointment. Local health officials were initially baffled last week when 300 available appointments at Great Barrington’s vaccination center were snatched up in 10 minutes — with very few locals signed up. Many of the appointments, it turned out, were taken by people using “bots” or other technologically assisted means to register, including many who don’t live in the area that the South County clinic is meant to serve.
Many across Massachusetts have shared in the frustration of parking in front of their computer while anxiously hitting “refresh” in an attempt to secure an appointment. Those who exploit bots, though, have advantages that their fellow Bay Staters who are less-tech-savvy do not — from website “scrapers” that automatically notify users when new vaccine appointments are available to autofill programs that enable registration at super-human speeds.
These methods threaten to box out many people the state should be targeting: the elderly, those without tech savvy, rural residents underserved by their internet connection and those good citizens who willingly wait their turn. As it stands now those with a digital edge are pushing those without to the back of the line. It certainly threatens regional parity, as the Great Barrington clinic found out when those 300 available appointments quickly disappeared with only one-third of registrants having a 413 area code. The troubling trend isn’t limited to Berkshire County, either. A Franklin County vaccine clinic was recently canceled after a bot program filled “all but a few” appointments with out-of-region registrants, squeezing out eligible locals.
The widespread use of bots poses greater structural threats as well. When asked if his administration was aware of the phenomenon, Gov. Charlie Baker suggested it might have contributed to the state vaccine website’s rocky debut by contributing to the traffic rush that initially crashed the site.
While some clinics have attempted work-arounds to mitigate the unfair advantage that bots give to registrants, this shouldn’t be up to local leaders already scrambling to make vaccine clinics run as smoothly as possible. The state should move to amend vaccination websites so that they’re harder — or hopefully impossible — to game by bots or other programs. It’s the state’s job to ensure the vaccine rollout does everything possible to get shots in arms across the commonwealth in a way that’s regionally and demographically equitable. Right now, bots are making that impossible.