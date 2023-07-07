Our Opinion: Fresh Air breathes life into summer once again for NYC kids, Berkshire families

The silver lining of all the social connections severed amid COVID is seeing their joyful return and appreciating them all the more. We are still in the process of taking back what was sacrificed, and the return of the Fresh Air Fund’s summer program is a particularly refreshing example.

Since 1887, Fresh Air has connected children and teens from the five boroughs of New York City with Berkshire hosts to give them a summer experience they might not have had otherwise — away from the hustle-bustle, closer to the great outdoors and within reach of the region’s world-class cultural offerings. That long tradition, whose bonds of connection and affection have enriched the lives of 1.8 million kids over more than a century, was paused in 2020. For the next two summers, we lost the seasonal ritual of Berkshire families greeting these young visitors with open arms.

After the program’s cautiously restrained return last year — only two children were hosted in the Berkshires with vaccine requirements and travel limitations — it’s wonderful to hear that more kids will be coming this year. Between eight and 10 children are set to arrive later this month, and while that’s a bit less than the 15 to 50 that have arrived in previous years, it’s great to see the program expand year over year to get closer to its pre-COVID capacity.

We are blessed to call our Berkshire landscape home, and as so many Fresh Air host families know, these are the kind of blessings that multiply when you share them. Host family availability has declined in recent years, however, and it would be a shame if this trend and COVID’s disruption combined to leave a permanent mark on the carrying capacity of a program long known for bringing joy to the Berkshires and expanded summer opportunities to inner-city kids.

While it’s too late to host this year, we would encourage anyone who’s able to consider becoming a Fresh Air host to help ensure this vital program continues to regain its strength in the post-pandemic era. Based on the smiles and hugs shared when Fresh Air kids and families reconnect on return visits, it’s a deeply enriching and rewarding experience for all involved.

For now, though, we’re happy to know our region and its young visitors will be able to reap those rewards once again this summer — and that’s truly a breath of Fresh Air.