The view from the top of Monument Mountain offers an unparalleled perspective. In the shadow of this towering South County peak lies a landscape whose history is rich and long — and complicated.
That history and all of the peoples from which it flows deserve to be recognized in full. The recent decision by the Trustees of Reservation to rename the mountain’s peak and a connected hiking trail is a meaningful stride on that path.
Peeskawso Peak means “virtuous woman” — a more respectful moniker than the former “Squaw Peak,” which some tribal members find offensive. But this step is more than just relabeling a summit; it is a long overdue acknowledgement that local landmarks were first named in Mohican, not English.
After the arrival of white colonial settlers, the Stockbridge Mohicans sought to share their corner of the earth with the new residents, but broken treaties and brutal treatment pushed the tribe to Wisconsin, where it is now located. Despite centuries of dispossession and displacement, members of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians still consider the hills of Southern Berkshire County their home. Through time and tribulation, they retain a reverence for this land. And while nothing can undo the cruelty visited upon them by the expanding American empire, the very least we can do is honor and share in that reverence, which requires a clear-eyed reckoning with a painful past.
The Trustees collaborated with tribal leaders in renaming the peak and the trail, and the groups are continuing to work together on area signage that explains the significance of the mountain to the Mohicans.
Heather Bruegl, the tribe’s director of cultural affairs, told The Eagle the effort is “an opportunity to correct the historical narrative.” She noted that Monument Mountain now is best known by many for a famous picnic between 19th-century American authors Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville. Before that, though, the mountain was a sacred site for Mohicans, where a stone ceremonial offering structure once stood — until it was destroyed after the tribe was driven out. The true legacy of Monument Mountain spans, as Ms. Bruegl put it, “thousands of years; not just one day.”
We need not discard the history that literary giants like Hawthorne and Melville shared with the mountain. But we should not be complicit in the systemic erasure of the history and culture of those who first called this place home and still do. While it is a long time coming, America is slowly beginning to grapple with this reality that tribes have always faced, as seen in debates over sports team logos and mascots that continue to rub salt in the historical wounds of this country’s true natives.
The Trustees are exemplifying how to address these issues. They are welcoming to the table those who have been impacted and are proactively removing the insults to an injured people by bringing a more accurate and inclusive perspective to the local landscape.
We applaud their efforts.