Our Opinion: Beacon Hill can and should move quicker to regulate ghost guns

Untraceable, homemade firearms — so-called “ghost guns” — are becoming a bigger problem for law enforcement across the commonwealth. According to data from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, about one in six guns seized in Berkshire criminal investigations through the first half of this year were ghost guns. Meanwhile, the Boston Police Department earlier this year reported that the number of ghost guns recovered on the streets of the state capital spiked 280 percent between 2019 and 2021.
In the wake of high-profile mass shootings and increasing firearm suicides throughout America, we have called for more sensible gun regulation at the federal level while largely praising the Bay State’s legislative leadership on the matter. Massachusetts’ firearm mortality rate consistently ranks among the lowest in the union. The proliferation of ghost guns is a reminder that smart lawmaking and vigilant violence prevention must evolve with the times. Access to 3D printers combined with the ever-present drive in some to end-run public safety laws with technological sophistication have given rise to kits that allow for the easy home assembly of firearms. They can be made of hard plastic and therefore subvert metal detectors. Their components typically don’t have serial numbers, making them extremely hard for law enforcement to trace when they’re used in the commission of a crime. And while they’re often easier to procure in terms of cost and legality, they’re just as deadly as their more traditional counterparts.
The good news is that there is legislation on Beacon Hill that would update state gun laws and address the growing presence of these dangerous weapons. A proposed law would require receivers and barrels — two components necessary to build a working firearm — to be registered and serialized to take the “ghost” element out of these guns and make it easier for law enforcement to trace them if they’re seized or used in a crime. It would also criminalize the building and selling of untraceable guns.
The bad news is that this simple proposal is tied up in an omnibus bill — An Act modernizing firearm laws (HD.4420) — that could face broader opposition and has already encountered considerable procedural delays. Because of this approach, what should be an obvious measure to address the increasing supply of ghost guns is now tied to a wide-ranging bill that the Legislature failed to even formally debate, much less vote on, this summer after its introduction in June. Any promise of forward momentum for the bill has been pushed until after the Legislature’s August recess, and Beacon Hill leaders hope to move on it this fall.
“Hope” being the key word. The gun bill is yet to have a public hearing, partly because of bickering between House and Senate leaders and a disagreement over which committee should hold the hearing, the typical time for residents and interest groups to provide feedback on a given legislative proposal.
We encourage lawmakers to be ambitious in making strides against gun violence, and other components of this bill are worth attention: strengthening the state’s “red flag” law; limiting the types of firearms legally available to those who aren’t yet old enough to drink; tightening oversight on gun dealers. The list goes on — and that’s part of the problem, at least as it relates to this legislation going anywhere fast. We’d like to think that making ghost guns illegal and kit-made guns easier to trace would be a slam dunk even for particularly enthusiastic gun owners, who would hopefully agree that there’s no wise interpretation of the Second Amendment that includes the right to cheap, homemade, untraceable firearms that needlessly make our streets more deadly and the job of law enforcement more difficult.
Lawmakers needn’t tie that relatively simple potential win for public safety to the fate of an omnibus bill that’s likely to engender more pushback from lobbyists and citizenry alike and is so broad that lawmakers can’t even agree on which committee should hold its hearing.
Beacon Hill is not known for moving fast on big things. While the Legislature should put the previous procedural delays in the rearview and move with purpose on the other elements of the gun safety omnibus bill in the fall, it would be more realistic and therefore more prudent for lawmakers to break out the ghost gun regulations in their own smaller, simpler bill. That’s the approach suggested by at least one prosecutor seeing more cases involving ghost guns — Berkshire DA Timothy Shugrue — and we agree that it would be a more responsive approach to this pressing public safety issue.