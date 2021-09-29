Like Pittsfield, about which we wrote recently, North Adams is getting a multimillion-dollar boost from the American Rescue Plan Act. There are myriad options for how to spend this approximately $3.8 million windfall blown into city coffers by landmark COVID-19 federal relief legislation, but only one shot to spend it right. That will require careful assessment and engaging the whole community on which needs this once-in-generation federal stimulus effort can help address.
Mayor Tom Bernard has already started this discussion by outlining his priorities for the funds to the City Council during its Tuesday meeting. Mayor Bernard highlighted two major tenets of his plan: infrastructure projects — which he suggested could make up an estimated 75 percent of the funds’ use — as well as an economic recovery fund targeting “small businesses and human service providers.” In the infrastructure category, Mayor Bernard targeted water and sewer initiatives, particularly a capital improvement hydraulic modeling and water rate study plan, which he said would “set the stage” for other city water projects: “That’s $80,000 that I will commit to spending immediately out of this funding.”
It’s good to see the mayor proactively get the ball rolling on the critical issue of probing how this money can be best and most sustainably invested in North Adams. Though investments in water infrastructure could be prudent, there are many allowable options for how these funds can be used — some of which won’t be on the table if a supermajority is allocated to infrastructure projects. To be sure, infrastructure spending can be a great thing — a notion that Congress will hopefully echo by passing a long overdue massive bipartisan infrastructure bill. If that does happen — and unfortunately there are many “ifs” in Washington at present — that might mean forthcoming funds specifically for infrastructure projects, which could in turn mean that North Adams might not need to spend three-quarters of its ARPA funds on them.
Time will tell exactly how this all shakes out, and to Mayor Bernard’s credit he did tell the City Council that the proportion of money his plan prioritizes for infrastructure projects could change. Time will also soon bring a new leader into the North Adams mayor’s office after November’s election, and the city would benefit from having the perspective of both an outgoing executive leader as well as the new one set to be sworn in next year, whomever that might be.
There is time for city leaders to get their arms around this. The deadline for communities to determine how to spend ARPA stimulus funds is years out, and the city does not yet have the totality of the money in hand. It received $1.9 million earlier this year, and will receive another batch of the same size in the middle of next year. That means there’s time to let everyone have their say — not just other officials but other community stakeholders as well.
During the City Council’s meeting, Councilor Jess Sweeney noted to Mayor Bernard that some businesses had trouble accessing microenterprise stimulus funds made available last year, and urged the mayor’s administration to limit the barriers to help for the city’s small businesses — a good thing to keep in mind if an economic recovery fund is prioritized. Others in the community will have their own perspectives about where these funds can be best aimed.
While this will not be as big of a sum to play with as other cities like Pittsfield will have, this relief money can still have a considerable positive impact on North Adams in the near future and beyond down the hopeful path toward recovery from a crushing pandemic. We’re happy to hear the city plans to engage residents with a survey and public meetings. We urge them to ensure that these processes are equitable in raising up voices from all corners of the city’s community. And we urge residents to take those chances to speak up and let their leaders know what their envisioned priorities are. This money belongs to the people of North Adams. Let as many as possible have their say in a thoughtful process of determining how to best put it toward sustainable recovery.