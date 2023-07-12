Our Opinion: Good to see governor in Berkshires, especially in bad times

'Governor, we just need help.' Local leaders say recent storm highlights Northern Berkshires' infrastructure crisis A collection of local dignitaries stood alongside Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday on the corner of Morgan and State street in North Adams in front of a hole in the road where a manhole culvert failed. “I’m committed to working to try to find ways to make sure we meet the moment and meet the need,” Healey said.

When then-candidate Maura Healey pledged to be a governor for all of Massachusetts — even its western region too often overlooked by Beacon Hill — we suggested a few ways to demonstrate and follow through on that commitment. The simplest suggestion was simply to show up — to meet your Berkshire constituents where they are, to see and hear of their unique strengths and struggles in person.

We’re glad to see Gov. Healey took that tack in the immediate aftermath of torrential rainstorms and flooding that hit particularly hard in Western Massachusetts. On Wednesday, the governor ventured out to some of those hard-hit areas, first stopping in Hampshire County then visiting North Adams, one of multiple Berkshires towns where the flood damage is estimated in millions of dollars. While there, Gov. Healey could see with her own eyes the havoc wrought on countless streets, sidewalks, driveways, front lawns and farm fields. It also meant she was there in person to hear North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey say, “Governor, we just need help.”

That matters, even in an era where officials on opposite ends of the state can hop on a video call in seconds.

It seems to matter to Gov. Healey, too: “I hear about these things, I get sent videos, I get sent pictures, I talk on the phone, but there’s nothing quite like seeing it up close and also talking to those impacted by the event.”

We agree. There’s nothing quite like seeing and experiencing for yourself what your constituents are dealing with. We hope that provides added traction for action. Statewide damage must total at least $12.4 million in order to qualify for federal aid, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. MEMA has not yet determined what the total estimated damage is in dollars, but even if it comes under that threshold some places will still need help — and not just North Adams. Clarksburg suffered an estimated $1 million in damage from the flooding, and while that might not be a significant sum for larger municipalities it is for a small town.

And as Mayor Macksey and Northern Berkshire state Rep. John Barrett III pointed out, extreme weather events and other emergencies not only cause new problems but exacerbate and underscore the old ones, especially in the smaller, rural communities where systemic infrastructure woes have too often festered without much attention paid by Beacon Hill.

Gov. Healey has not yet committed to any specific plan of aid or action yet, saying she wants to let MEMA to more fully get its arms around the situation. Waiting for that assessment is wise, but we hope that the governor’s willingness to show up and see for herself the storm’s aftermath in Western Mass. informs a larger plan not just to assist these communities bounce back from this singular event but help them build back stronger for inevitable future challenges. Unfortunately, climate change is making these events more likely. And even outside of extreme weather events, the infrastructure woes facing smaller, poorer and more rural communities deserve more attention from state leaders in Boston, as a 2021 state auditor’s report thoroughly demonstrated. Aging and crumbling roads and culverts, a sizable amount of dams that need expensive maintenance and repair, struggles with building and upgrading emergency services buildings — all of these things are pressing issues not just in an extreme weather event but every year when small-town local leaders try to balance their budget with infrastructure projects nearly impossible to shoulder on their own.

It’s good to see the governor meet her Berkshire constituents where they’re at, even and perhaps especially in bad times.

We hope that important but largely symbolic gesture translates into the kind of policy that would in fact characterize a gubernatorial administration for all of Massachusetts.