Like other communities across the country, Great Barrington is getting a chunk of cash from the American Rescue Plan Act. Previously, we weighed in on Pittsfield’s and North Adams’ decision-making process for these federal funds, and our thoughts on Great Barrington’s are much the same. It’s great to see the South County town take a proactive approach toward a spending plan; we hope it takes the available time to think carefully and engage with community stakeholders on how to best use this onetime windfall of $2.1 million. Leaders: Listen to your constituents. Residents: Speak up — this money belongs to all of you. A community meeting to discuss spending priorities is tentatively set for Nov. 1. That would be a good place to participate and help kick-start the process.