Our Opinion: Good to see Pittsfield plot some big steps forward for housing stability

When Pittsfield asked residents for input on the community’s priorities for American Rescue Plan Act funds, housing was high on the list. To the city’s credit, it appears to be taking that priority quite seriously. This week, Mayor Linda Tyer announced $8.6 million in investments aimed at easing the effects of a housing crisis and rising homelessness.

By the numbers, that means Pittsfield is poised to put about a fifth of its approximately $41 million in ARPA municipal aid toward housing stability. That’s a big chunk of this one-time windfall. Realistically, though, it was always going to take some considerable cash to make a dent in this intractable systemic problem impacting quality of life, economic mobility and healthy growth in scrappy, ex-industrial cities like Pittsfield.

These ARPA funds represent a chance to kickstart some substantial, sustainable measures that otherwise likely would be out of the fiscal question — at least all at once — and it’s encouraging to see Pittsfield prioritize a range of projects that fit that bill.

The full-court-press approach wisely reflects the need to meet folks wherever they are on the spectrum of housing instability struggles. That includes $750,000 earmarked for creating scores of affordable units, $1.5 million for developing dozens of supportive housing units, robust upgrades to the city’s homeless shelter capacities, and half a million dollars each for the city’s affordable housing trust and the At Home in Pittsfield program aimed at helping homeowners affordably improve and maintain their properties.

Among this potpourri of projects, the headline piece is setting aside $5 million for a joint endeavor between Berkshire Housing Services and Zion Lutheran Church that would convert space in the church not currently being used by the congregation into eight units of supportive housing and a 7,000-square-foot “community living room.” Supportive housing units are meant for elderly people and those with disabilities, who often struggle uniquely when facing housing instability. The community living room, meanwhile, would give the homeless and other folks in need access to crucial services like restrooms, showers, phone-charging stations, mailboxes, computer labs and consulting for other available housing services.

This is by far the most expensive endeavor outlined at Monday’s announcement, making up more than half of the total investments announced. That’s worth noting, and not just for the sticker shock. Another proposal at a city church that seeks to better serve the city’s homeless, the Fenn Street Shelter, has seen its own price tag rise considerably with construction costs. (The city is also aiming $345,000 in ARPA funds toward completion of that shelter project, which has been in the works for years.) Between inflation and supply chain issues, that economic reality is unfortunately unlikely to go away anytime soon, which also must be kept in mind regarding the Zion proposal and its already sizable price tag.

The community living room model eyed for Zion Lutheran’s unused basement is one that comes highly recommended by the mayor’s Homeless Advisory Committee. Ideally, it would position the city for a big leap forward in responding to a pernicious homelessness problem, which everyone agrees needs addressing, and the human beings at its core. Add to that the eight units of connected supportive housing, and that’s a plan that is expensive — and bold. Inevitably, the moves that best position Pittsfield to combat the housing crisis within its city limits are going to be both.

All the initiatives announced Monday are merely at the starting line, and we look forward to following their development. The costliest in particular has some key details to hammer out. Zion Lutheran Church and Berkshire Housing Services are working on a memorandum of understanding on their proposal, which will go to an up-or-down congregational vote in December. In that interim, there is ample time for frank and worthwhile community discussion about the project’s total cost as well as the specifics on operations and logistics that would serve to inform how taxpayers might feel about millions of public dollars going toward upgrading a religious property. Those aren’t necessarily reasons to oppose this ambitious project and the great public good it could offer, but it is worth scrutinizing such a sizable outlay of city dollars from a pot that won’t be replenished.

Overall, this diverse slate of investments and partnerships with community stakeholders suggests Pittsfield is ready to take this now-or-never ARPA-funded opportunity to try and lift all boats against the chaotic tide of a widespread housing crisis. For the sake of the entire city, we hope it’s successful.