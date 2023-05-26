Our Opinion: Amid graduation season, hope springs eternal

This year’s graduation season comes with well-earned pomp as well as the formative circumstance of a unique milestone. As with the last few years’ commencements, the Class of 2023 is full of high school and college students whose formative educational experience was turned upside-down by the pandemic — but this will be the first affected class to graduate after the officially declared end of the COVID public health emergency.
For grads, a moment of great personal transition will see them off into a world going through a transitional time, too. That’s exciting. It’s also a bit scary — not just for young adults but the so-called “grown-ups” as well. While the COVID emergency is over, some serious scar tissue remains in vital corners of our nation’s body, mind and soul. Meanwhile, a plethora of other factors complicate the path through our post-pandemic world: our increasingly polarized politics, a shifting and uncertain economic picture, the rapid development and disruptive impact of AI, and social media’s distorting dominance.
We aren’t trying to frighten you, Class of 2023. We’re just leveling with you. What we can also tell you in all honesty is that despite everything your presence and your passion and your perseverance fill us with great hope. Between COVID and everything else, you’ve dealt with a lot just to get here — more than most classes before or after you will every fully understand. You’ve earned this moment to stop, smell the congratulatory bouquets and take a look at the bigger picture and where you see yourselves within it. Because when we look at the bigger picture, we depend on you making it brighter.
It doesn’t matter whether you’re a high school graduate hungry for higher education or a head start in the workforce, whether you’re a four-year-degree holder looking for a career or deeper study. Within your hands and minds lies the light of the future. Carry it with you as you seek out the people and things that drive you. Let it guide your way to becoming a good neighbor and a thoughtful global citizen.
You’ve dealt with a lot, Class of 2023 — and there’s a lot more to deal with. Use the tools you’ve learned over these years, steeled by adversity, to build a better, safer, fairer, brighter tomorrow. We’re betting the world on you.
Congratulations to all graduating this year, and thank you to the loved ones and educators in our Berkshire communities who helped them get here. You all give this spring season of renewal an even stronger sense of hope in a world that desperately needs it.