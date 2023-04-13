Our Opinion: Great Barrington beer-and-wine license saga didn't need to be this pressurized

Great Barrington denies beer and wine license to Price Chopper/Market 32 for second time With two no votes and an abstention, Price Chopper leaves Town Hall without a beer and wine license.

Now that perhaps some of the suds have settled after a debate over Great Barrington’s last available beer and wine license, local officials should learn from this saga to avoid the pitfalls that have needlessly spiked this community discussion.

Recently, the Select Board voted against giving Price Chopper the license, but the issue was already pressurized before that heated March 27 meeting. It was the second time in a year that the chain supermarket sought permission to sell beer and wine at their Great Barrington location in order to rebrand as Market 32 and boost sales. Last May, the Select Board denied Price Chopper in a split vote, 2-2, with the board’s fifth member, Garfield Reed, recusing himself since he works for a package store. And it didn’t exactly lower the temperature when Price Chopper issued a thinly veiled threat that it might not renew its lease in the Barrington Plaza later this year if it doesn’t acquire the license, which would leave the Stockbridge Road shopping complex adrift without an anchor.

It’s not uncommon to see spirited debates over alcohol sales and the tension between supporting smaller and bigger businesses, but this particularly contentious corner is one the Select Board did plenty to paint itself into. In twice denying the license to Price Chopper, officials centered concerns over protecting smaller local businesses that sell alcohol from having to compete with a bigger new fish in the pond. Yet Price Chopper stated it was seeking the beer and wine license at least in part to be able to compete with Big Y, another chain supermarket that obtained an all-liquor license in 2018. As such, whatever the board’s intentions, some might get the impression the board actually is picking big chain winners rather than insulating small businesses.

Another data point that suggests this view is the fact that the Select Board last year also denied a local small business owner who applied for the beer and wine license. Just before rejecting Price Chopper for the first time last year, the board voted 3-1 against giving the license to Ankit Patel, who owns Patel’s Shell gas station — which happens to be located across the street from Barrington Plaza, where Price Chopper is located.

Giving the license to Patel’s Shell would have offered convenience to those looking to purchase beer and wine in the Stockbridge Road area while avoiding the perceived problems with issuing the license to a large chain. Yet the main reasoning behind the board’s rejection of Mr. Patel’s application was specious. Members worried that selling alcohol at a gas station might lead to drinking and driving, though it’s unclear why officials should be more concerned with people buying alcohol at convenience stores rather than liquor stores or supermarkets, since customers also drive to those locations.

All these individual decisions made with questionable reasoning led the Select Board into a trap of its own making at last month’s heated hearing, with contradictory precedent that made it nigh impossible to stay principled and consistent while the whole community was watching. For residents near Stockbridge Road who might prefer the choice or convenience of a nearby spot to purchase beer or wine, the Select Board’s denial to both a chain and a small business seems confused and unresponsive. For the Select Board, the logic established in denying the license to multiple applicants will be hard to follow for future applicants.

And for the whole town, this haphazard approach could court more complications. Price Chopper’s appeal with the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission over their first rejection is still pending. And Mr. Patel said he planned to sue the town on grounds his gas station sales would no more contribute to drunken driving than those at Price Chopper, and that his application had come first.

The final vote on Price Chopper’s second try for the license was 2-1 because, in addition to Mr. Reed’s recusal, Select Board Vice Chair Leigh Davis abstained, saying the decision was too hard a call. Voters elect local officials to make the hard calls, and the Select Board needlessly made this one harder for itself. We are not taking a stance as to whether Price Chopper or any other entity should get the license. We just hope that the heat of this recent hearing forges a critical rethink on the values and reasoning the Select Board applies when the coveted last beer and wine license is sought again.