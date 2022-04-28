Our Opinion: Great to see Pittsfield in East-West rail plans; now we want to see project go full speed ahead

A summit of Massachusetts officials at a Springfield train station appeared to make it official: The state’s long-gestating East-West rail endeavor aims to truly make good on the “West” part. On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal described plans for a new rail authority and a targeted use of federal funds as important forward steps toward a landmark passenger rail buildout that will, in fact, include trains to Pittsfield.

For years, in Eagle news coverage and indeed on this very page, one of the looming questions was whether the opportunities offered by such an ambitious but necessary infrastructure dream would be shared equitably across the commonwealth if it becomes a reality. Here in the Berkshires, it sometimes felt like our region’s voices were alone in asking, but this long-awaited answer is a welcome one. While no single project blueprint can erase the all-too-common sensation of being overlooked by by the Beacon Hill-tilted eastern part of the state, giving Pittsfield a train stop and making our county a true partner in this statewide effort could be a soothing balm against those hard feelings of regional inequity.

Massive economic and quality-of-life benefits could follow passenger trains to communities across the commonwealth. Such a substantive artery would mean more jobs and development potential for regions, particularly in Western Massachusetts, desperately seeking revitalization and ways to attract young families. It also stands to relieve some pressure on the state’s housing markets, particularly in Eastern Massachusetts, where people will be able to work while living in and commuting from more westerly neighborhoods with lower housing and cost-of-living prices. Further, better connecting the commonwealth and expanding transit options for all Bay Staters is a big plus in itself — not to mention the likely environmental benefits of fewer automobile miles. For reasons ranging from geographic to ideological, America is well behind its first-world peers in public transportation infrastructure and particularly rail. With any luck, this could be a win for Massachusetts that also shows some national leadership for similar connective projects in other regional corridors.

The trains are not on the track just yet, and there is still much to do before we can turn on this engine for opportunity. The buildout likely will require some land-takings along the trains’ path across the state, which presents its own challenges. We’d also like to know as soon as possible what will be required from state coffers, although the governor said he does not anticipate trouble matching the federal funds.

We eagerly await a solid timeframe, but what is certain is that this project will be handed off to at least one other gubernatorial administration, so the current one must be ready to hand off the baton to the next. The ability to oversee this project should be an important aspect of the electoral job interview for those vying for governor this year.

Those aren’t the only political considerations to keep in mind. If Republicans capture a majority the U.S. House in November, and Rep. Neal is no longer chair of the purse-controlling Ways and Means Committee come January, the federal funding flow could be at risk. Thus, it behooves the state Legislature to do something it rarely does: act quickly. Lawmakers must move with purpose to establish the rail authority so the resources can follow. Giving this project some tangible signs of life as soon as possible is the best hedge against a reversal of political fortunes. That also means regional leaders should sharpen their focus here instead of diluting it among other rail lines like the Berkshire Flyer or Route 2 corridor that could undermine getting East-West rail out of the gate sooner than later. Those proposals have value, too, and are worth exploring in the future, but right now we can’t afford to sideline what should be considered a primary regional goal.

In push for 'west-east' rail, Berkshire County lawmakers press for track upgrades west of Springfield “West-east” rail, for state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, is more than a catchphrase. Unless work for Pittsfield-to-Boston passenger rail begins in Western Massachusetts, the Lenox Democrat says, he does not expect to board that train in his lifetime.

These hurdles are real, and they’ll have to be surmounted to see this bold vision materialize. Still, we agree with Gov. Baker and Rep. Neal that this announcement marks a significant breakthrough for East-West rail — not just for the concrete steps toward making it a reality but for the confirmation that its mission will be an inclusive one. Credit where it’s due to the regional stakeholders who spoke up for our Berkshire communities that they might get a seat at the table of this dining car. That goes for the grassroots advocates, who raised awareness; the Berkshire delegation, who relentlessly made their constituents a part of the conversation; and Rep. Neal, who not only brought his considerable congressional influence to bear on federal infrastructure legislation but offered a powerful voice for Western Massachusetts and regional equity in East-West rail talks.

To all those and more who made this breakthrough possible: Keep it up, because more good work is needed. “Trains to Pittsfield” is a wonderful thing to be able to write, not as a demand but as a real tenet of a blueprint for generational investment in the people and landscape of Massachusetts. We are onboard with that plan — let’s go full speed ahead.