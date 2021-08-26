Among referendum initiatives vying for a spot on 2022 Massachusetts ballots, one is likely to attract much attention and debate: Should the state lift its ban on happy hour drink promotions?
Like any initiative petition, there are several hurdles this potential ballot question will face before it would be put to Bay State voters. Based on the available polling data, however, one thing is certain: If it gets on the ballot, its likelihood of passing looks quite high. MassINC Polling Group last month found that 70 percent of commonwealth voters are in favor of reviving happy hour, which Massachusetts banned in 1984 after a series of high-profile drunken-driving fatalities on the state’s roads.
Whatever one thinks of happy hour and the idea of reviving it here in Massachusetts, this should serve as a stirring last call for the Legislature to do its job. If the will of the public is clear enough now that a ballot initiative on the matter could sail through — and a vast majority polling in favor would seem to indicate that — lawmakers should be focused on weighing and crafting thoughtful legislation that reflects that public will.
That would be a much wiser approach than leaving it legislation by referendum. The Legislature’s due diligence would likely entail hearings to drill down on the costs, benefits and impacts of reinstating happy hour. It would also mean that lawmakers can build into the law necessary protections against overserving, drunken driving and other potential downsides of what appears to be a popular idea. If lawmakers don’t act and it simply goes to a ballot question, these and other important considerations might be given little to no weight, which would be a considerable failure in policy-making.
The legalization of marijuana in Massachusetts is often held up as the gold standard of exceptional issues that warrant ballot referenda in light of the legislative branch’s political sclerosis on certain issues. Yet if the happy hour decision were left to the same mechanism and were to pass, we could probably expect the same messy, protracted adoption period for the policy that occurred after pot legalization, with state government racing to catch up with a law for it was hamstringed in preparing for and shaping.
If it’s the case that a significant majority of Massachusetts voters want happy hour back, it should not come about that way. And for those opposed to bringing happy hour back, the legislative approach would be preferable as well. It would likely give rise to hearings where opponents could send their strongest voices to Beacon Hill for an audience with both voters and lawmakers. And if it were to pass, it would likely benefit from more thorough protections that could be built into the law by proper legislation than by referendum.
At least one state lawmaker recognizes this responsibility that the Legislature should not shirk: State Rep. Mike Connolly has included language in a forthcoming restaurant relief bill (HD.3896) that would give the matter a more thorough look on Beacon Hill. He has not endorsed the happy hour ballot question, but simply believes that state leaders should pursue a “real, full vetting of all the concerns and perspectives.”
We agree wholeheartedly. While we acknowledge that ballot referenda have a niche but important place in Massachusetts government, The Eagle has long taken the stance that we constituents hire lawmakers to do a job, and they should be doing it instead of leaving policies of considerable public import to legislation by referenda.
This case is no exception. We call on the Berkshire delegation and all lawmakers to do their legislative duty and take up this matter in a productive and thoughtful manner — while they still have the chance.