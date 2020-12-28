Despite some strong opposition to a low-level PCB landfill in Lee, the Environmental Protection Agency is sticking with the current plan on the table for a robust remediation of the Housatonic River — the right move for those concerned with the river’s well-being who want to see it cleaned up in their lifetimes.
A grand bargain struck earlier this year between the EPA, General Electric Co. and the six affected Berkshire municipalities — Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield — would see GE pony up more than half a billion dollars for an extensive cleanup of the river it spent years polluting. That plan, for which the EPA has finalized its permit, would entail not just removing tons of toxic mire from the affected Housatonic watershed but also multimillion-dollar payouts to the affected local governments. The cleanup effort would see the most-concentrated PCB materials shipped to an out-of-state facility, while GE would build and maintain a landfill site in Lee to store sediments with concentrations significantly lower than the 50-parts-per-million threshold outlined in the Toxic Substances Removal Act.
The latter condition was negotiated by GE to reduce the cleanup plan’s cost — long-distance shipping of PCB-laden material is the most expensive part of the process — and it is that condition to which some in the region have vehemently objected. The EPA has attested to the eminent safeness of storing low-level PCB material in the planned Lee landfill site, and the plan has backing from area environmental entities like Berkshire Environmental Action Team. For some, however, like the Housatonic River Initiative, it’s a deal raw enough to be worth torpedoing the progress on the cleanup plan so far and going back to the drawing board, leaving the Housatonic River in its heavily polluted state until the argument is won.
“We just don’t think you put a dump in any community,” Housatonic River Initiative Executive Director Tim Gray said in reaction to the EPA sticking with the current permit.
Concerns about the dump’s siting and safety are reasonable — and have been extensively answered. Eagle investigations editor Larry Parnass’ deep dive into hundreds of comments on the cleanup permit and the EPA’s responses underscore the agency’s thorough rebuttal of all the most calamitous claims from the plan’s detractors. In one of its responses, the EPA definitively states: “EPA has been presented with no quantitative evidence or scientific studies indicating that the [landfill] will not be protective of human health or the environment.”
The site is not too close to the river or other water sources; the landfill will be overbuilt for the amount of PCBs it’s meant to contain, and will be made to endure everything from the harshness of New England winters to seismic activity; the quarry where the dump is to be sited is not a heretofore pristine location but one that has already been deemed sufficient for two other landfills. To the extent that the current permit’s opponents disagree with the EPA’s authoritative stance on these points, the onus is on them to provide some evidence to the contrary. So far, they’ve failed to meet that bar.
“We’re totally sure that this is safe. But, we’re going to back that up with significant monitoring,” senior EPA official Bryan Olson said after the permit was finalized. “It’s not just ‘Take our word for it.’”
Mr. Olson, who has worked on the Housatonic project for decades, flags the greater risk being minimized by the dump’s most vocal detractors: the threat to human and ecological health posed by the PCBs currently staining the Housatonic floodplain, which continues to compound in absence of a cleanup.
No one wants a dump in their backyard, and the hard feelings of those in the immediate area are understandable. There is also a real chance of economic hardship for those property owners in close proximity to the dump’s proposed location.
If there’s demonstrable devaluation, the ample money from GE in the cleanup deal — $25 million each to Lee and Lenox — should be prioritized toward making these residents whole.
It has been more than two decades since the initial consent decree calling on GE to clean up its mess. If the goal is to move forward on a vital waterway’s remediation from its protracted poisonous state, unnecessary delay can no longer be afforded. At this point, there are two paths to choose from: Getting to the start line of a Housatonic cleanup on GE’s dollar that will take a decade and a half to complete, or a return to the Environmental Appeals Board in Washington and a possible repeat of years-long procedural hurdles already endured by cleanup advocates and those who suffer most from the river’s toxic state. The burden is on those opposing the current permit to put forth a good-faith argument as to why we should be pursuing the latter and not the former — an argument that’s yet to be made convincingly.
The Eagle hopes that the permit’s opponents reconsider plans to appeal, instead of making the perfect the enemy of the good at the expense of the long-languishing Housatonic River and those who live near it.