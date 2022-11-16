Our Opinion: Good to see Gov.-elect Healey in the Berkshires — here's what else our region would like to see

Two days after a historic win at the polls, Gov.-elect Maura Healey visited the Berkshires. Here's what she had to say “This is very intentional because I wanted to make clear to people that we meant what we said when we said we were going to be a team and an administration that is here in the Berkshires, that is here in Western Mass.,” Maura Healey, governor-elect said in a visit to Colonial Theatre on Thursday.

When Attorney General Healey spoke at the Colonial Theatre on Thursday, the choice of location was just as “intentional” as her remarks: “This is very intentional because I wanted to make clear to people that we meant what we said when we said we were going to be a team and an administration that is here in the Berkshires, that is here in Western Mass.”

Those are welcome words, and we hope that this cross-commonwealth trek is just the first of many actions backing them up. When The Eagle’s editorial board endorsed AG Healey for governor, we highlighted her credentials as well as her demonstrated familiarity with issues directly impacting Berkshire communities — from the struggles of small municipalities like North Adams in maintaining public safety buildings and other critical infrastructure to housing stock woes in places like Pittsfield. We want to see the Healey administration channel that acknowledgement and a pronounced willingness to be a governor for all Bay Staters into policy that better serves our communities too often overlooked by leaders in Boston.

Here are some suggestions:

• Help push the ambitious but necessary East-West rail project further down the track toward completion. A once-in-a-generation upgrade of the entire commonwealth’s public transit picture would benefit all Massachusetts residents, but better connecting the state with passenger rail — including trains all the way to Pittsfield — particularly stands to benefit Western Massachusetts. The success of this multi-year infrastructure moonshot will require, among other things, strong and sensible support from the governor’s office. The governor-elect could show that leadership within her first 100 days by tapping someone to run point on the project for her office who has the gravitas needed to further the East-West rail mission and the vision to ensure it serves the whole state equitably.

• Address Massachusetts’ affordability crisis in a way that acknowledges its unique impacts on rural, less-populous and otherwise overlooked communities. The housing issue will be a tough one to crack, and its knock-on effects are felt in working-class families’ wallets and on the streets of cities like Pittsfield struggling with worsening homelessness problems. On the campaign trail, candidate Healey pledged to create a new secretary of housing position to sharpen the state’s focus on the matter. That’s a decent start. Hopefully, this newfound focus will include a fresh look at the state’s building code. Tweaking or loosening certain overly burdensome regulations could allow for a much-needed boost in production, renovation and retention of housing units, particularly of the affordable variety. Further, we would ask the same thing of the Healey administration that we have previously asked of all state leaders: Heed the creative and productive measures some communities, such as Pittsfield and North Adams, are pursuing to address blight and shore up the housing stock. State support for those sort of smart, efficient programs can be a relatively cheap way for the state to invest in housing renewal and preservation.

• Show up. Too often we find ourselves using this space to remind our state leaders on Beacon Hill that, yes, you still have constituents out here in our neck of the woods. While years of the status quo makes it hard to be optimistic about that trend reversing, it was heartening to see AG Healey in the Berkshires for one of her first stops as governor-elect. We hope it’s very far from the last and that she continues to meet her Berkshire constituents where they are to see up-close what their communities need from state leadership. It was good to hear our soon-to-be governor prioritize building rapport and relationships with local and regional officials. That ought to continue beyond the news conferences in a way that truly informs action on Beacon Hill. This approach also could go a long way toward mitigating the hard feelings that a small but noticeable segment of the county might still hold toward the attorney general over the Berkshire Museum art deaccessioning legal battle.

It was good to see Gov.-elect Healey point some of the post-election spotlight on the necessity of regional dialogue and the importance of Berkshire representation in key state agencies. We like hearing Massachusetts’ next governor say her administration intends to have “a strong presence around the state especially in the places that for far too long have not ‘felt the love’ so to speak in terms of money and resources.”

On behalf of our readers and our Berkshire communities, we look forward to holding her to that pledge.