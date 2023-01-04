Our Opinion: Congratulations and good luck to Maura Healey — here's what we're watching for as Massachusetts swears in a new governor

As Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s victory lap rounds out, the time to govern will begin when she takes the oath of office in a day’s time. Here is what we will be keeping our Eagle eyes on as the rubber hits the road for the Healey administration.

Transparency

Our Opinion: Healey's transparency pledge is a good start for a state government with a serious secrecy problem Massachusetts has a secrecy problem. We've said it before, and as stewards of the public's right to know, we'll keep saying it until commonwealth citizens have the open government they deserve. We welcome Gov.-elect Healey's verbal commitment to being a partner in advocating for that transparency.

We’ve consistently used this space to highlight the dreadful standard of government secrecy that Massachusetts upholds; the Bay State is the only one in the union where all three branches of state government claim exemption to public records law. During last year’s governor’s race, we were heartened to hear all of the major candidates say they would end that precedent for the state’s executive branch should they win its top office. After winning, Gov.-elect Healey went further, pledging to not only bring her office into compliance with public records law but support bills that would mandate similar transparency for the state’s Legislature and judiciary as well. That principled commitment to a less-secretive Massachusetts state government is a critical if overdue step. Now, it must be followed by swift action. It would send a powerful message if our new governor not only supported governmental transparency legislation but actually filed it herself, making full use of her inaugural momentum and bully pulpit to propel an overdue step toward open governance that lawmakers unfortunately show little interest in taking on their own.

Policy priorities

Get new rail service all the way to Pittsfield, officials tell a panel. Here's the case they made Don't even think of bolting on service to Pittsfield later, a lawmaker says. As a new commission begins work, a demand for regional equity in transportation sounds loud and clear.

Gov.-elect Healey will inherit a leadership role of a commonwealth at a crossroads. Federal funding windfalls, robust tax receipts and tight management from the Baker administration all have left Massachusetts on strong financial footing. Maintaining that momentum will be key, as will using it wisely to pilot some ambitious systemic advancements for the state. Going full steam ahead on East-West rail — including passenger trains to Pittsfield — must be a priority. The same goes for continuing efforts to combat a deadly opioid epidemic that continues to rob lives and livelihoods from communities across the commonwealth. Meanwhile, cost of living remains a pressing issue for working-class households in Massachusetts — especially related to housing. Gov.-elect Healey demonstrated encouraging experience with and attention to some of these key issues while campaigning. Now, we hope to see her put those skills and experience to work in collaboration with the Legislature on the state’s most complex and unwieldy problems.

Regional equity

As Healey and Driscoll prepare to lead Massachusetts' executive branch, they ask five Berkshires residents to help Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll says the new administration is serious about regional equity. “We’re proud of the Berkshire representation on our transition policy committees and know they will help ensure that the unique challenges and opportunities of the region are included in all of our work.”

For regions like Berkshire County that too often feel overlooked by business as usual on Beacon Hill, a Healey administration can demonstrate its willingness to serve the whole commonwealth simply by advancing the ball on some key statewide issues. The aforementioned East-West rail plan and opioid harm reduction; increased accessibility for all on critical resources like mental health and dental care; boosting state aid for roads, education and other crucial municipal infrastructure. But there’s an even simpler step we’d like to see this administration take. Show up. Listen to the concerns of your constituents on the other side of the state, and see for yourself the problems they face disproportionately. Gov.-elect Healey gave us some hope on this front, visiting the Berkshires immediately following her election win and putting some key Berkshire-based voices on her transition team. That’s great to see — and we want to see more of it.

The Eagle editorial board endorsed Gov.-elect Maura Healey because we saw experience, character and vision. Now, we want to see her administration put those elements to work for the people of Massachusetts. While it’s long overdue, we look forward to the shattering of our state government’s biggest glass ceiling when she takes the oath as governor. After the historic swearing-in ceremony, we look forward to holding her administration accountable to its official duties, its leader’s pledges and the people of Massachusetts — especially those in Berkshire County. We wish our incoming governor luck in meeting the moment.