Our Opinion: Good to see Berkshire representation in Healey's transition and policy teams

When Gov.-elect Maura Healey made Pittsfield one of her first stops on her election victory lap, we welcomed her commitment to serving — and listening to — all of Massachusetts, including our often overlooked neck of the woods. We also said we look forward to holding her to those words on regional equity to ensure they turn into action when she takes the governor’s office.

As Healey and Driscoll prepare to lead Massachusetts' executive branch, they ask five Berkshires residents to help Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll says the new administration is serious about regional equity. “We’re proud of the Berkshire representation on our transition policy committees and know they will help ensure that the unique challenges and opportunities of the region are included in all of our work.”

Gov.-elect Healey won’t be in that office for another month, but some early personnel picks offer hopeful insight. It’s good to see her incoming administration incorporate several strong, capable Berkshire voices in the official conversation on how to turn campaign trail promises into solid policy. Alfred “A.J.” Enchill Jr., the president of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, will co-chair a committee focused on economic development and equality. Patricia Begrowicz, president of Onyx Speciality Papers in Lee, will also serve on that committee. Meanwhile, Berkshire Housing Development Corporation CEO Eileen Peltier will be part of a housing committee.

The transition policy committees will also feature a couple figures who no longer reside in Berkshire County but are intimately familiar with the issues that uniquely impact our region. Jondavid “J.D.” Chesloff, CEO of Massachusetts Business Roundtable, is a Cheshire native and Hoosac Valley High grad who previously worked in the offices of late U.S. Rep. Silvio Conte and former state Rep. Dan Bosley. Mr. Chesloff will co-chair the economic development committee along with Mr. Enchill and two others. Meanwhile, Ben Downing, who served five terms as a state senator from Pittsfield before becoming an executive at Boston solar development firm Nexstar, will serve on a committee concerned with climate change.

With Mr. Enchill and Mr. Chesloff helping to head the economic development committee, the 15 transition policy committee co-chairs tapped by the incoming governor will include two people with strong Berkshire roots. That means those with a real, tangible sense of Berkshire-related issues are actually overrepresented, relative to population, among those chosen to lead these discussions on how the state’s executive branch can grapple with the Massachusetts’ most pressing issues. That’s worth noting, as we’re used to seeing that balance tipped the other way, with Berkshire voices too often left out of high-level state policy conversations. We’re glad to see that status quo bucked here. Hopefully, it’s a preliminary sign of Gov.-elect Healey’s real commitment to forging a new status quo that prioritizes regional equity as the commonwealth confronts the big issues that will define our future. Some key appointments to a transition team are not nearly enough to achieve that overdue upgrade to regional equity, but it’s a healthy start.

Attention to detail and a diverse chorus of informative voices are a good start for any transition, though appointing committees is the easiest part of bold and necessary policy moves. Still, we are glad to see folks with both relevant competency and Berkshire background brought to the table. Too often, that hasn’t been the case when state officials have purported to tackle issues on behalf of all Bay Staters. We know these Berkshire voices will channel their unique expertise to speak up for their communities. We hope the incoming Healey administration will listen.