Our Opinion: Healey's transparency pledge is a good start for a state government with a serious secrecy problem

As strong supporters of the public’s right to an unobstructed view of our own government, we’ve frequently used this space to highlight Massachusetts’ shamefully low standards when it comes to transparency at the highest levels of state government. We’ve called for leaders on Beacon Hill to cut through that unjustifiable opacity so that Massachusetts might live up to its lofty history as the cradle of American democracy instead of sullying that legacy by shrouding state government in secrecy.

Fortunately, it appears incoming Gov.-elect Maura Healey agrees with this mission. We welcome her recent pledge to systematically upgrade the transparency of the state’s executive branch when she takes office — a step we hope will build momentum to do so within the other two branches, as well.

The Bay State is one of only two in the union where the governor claims blanket exemption from public records law. Worse, ours is the only one wherein the Legislature and judiciary also buck these basic rules of accountability. Rules that municipal officials like mayors and town planners must follow. Rules that should be foundational for any system calling itself democratic. Rules that state lawmakers and gubernatorial administrations have seen fit to ignore.

That must change, and if Gov.-elect Healey follows through on the commitment she made Tuesday, it just might — at least within her administration. For a quarter-century, Massachusetts governors have cited a ruling from the state’s top court, Lambert v. Executive Director of the Judicial Nominating Council, that found the three branches of state government to be exempt from public records law because it doesn’t explicitly name them. During an interview with Boston Public Radio, Gov.-Healey reaffirmed a pledge she first made on the trail by saying she will break with her predecessors and not invoke the blanket public records law exemption for her office. She also went further than she did during her campaign, saying she would support legislation to limit the similar exemptions claimed by the Legislature and state judiciary as well.

We hope all our leaders would agree that records pertaining to public servants’ activities ought to be public and that citizens deserve a clear view of how the folks they’ve hired to represent them are doing their job. Yet that spirit of public records law has been thoroughly undermined by irresponsibly leaning on the Lambert decision and allowing any governor — or lawmaker or judicial official — to brush away calls for public accountability. We wholeheartedly agree with Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, whose duties include overseeing the state’s Public Records Division, that the decision has been “terribly abused” to construct a veil of secrecy between the eyes of the electorate and the people’s business.

We’ve applauded Secretary Galvin for using his position to raise this issue. He previously proposed legislation that would require the governor’s office to comply with public records law. Unsurprisingly, many officials don’t welcome the idea of greater scrutiny on their actions — even if that’s what’s required for a government by and for the people — and as such Secretary Galvin’s proposal has languished. Now, though, it looks like Secretary Galvin will have an ally on this issue in the governor’s office. Hopefully, that opportunity will allow overdue policy change that brings disinfecting sunlight to bear on all corners of our state’s government.

Massachusetts has a secrecy problem. We’ve said it before, and as stewards of the public’s right to know, we’ll keep saying it until commonwealth citizens have the open government they deserve. We welcome Gov.-elect Healey’s verbal commitment to being a partner in advocating for that transparency, and we look forward to holding her accountable to that commitment after she’s sworn in as our new governor. If and when a bill to make the Legislature live up to that transparency does materialize — and we hope it does — we call on the Berkshire delegation to be partners in that effort, too.