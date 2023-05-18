Our Opinion: Lawmakers should allow hemp growth on Agricultural Preservation Restriction farmland

It shouldn’t be a surprise that a program like the state’s Agricultural Preservation Restriction comes with, well, restrictions. For the sake of farmers who tend this rural and rustic land we’re trying to preserve, though, there ought to be good reasons why certain crops are left off the list of those approved for APR-protected land.

The fact that hemp is one of those unapproved crops absent any apparent reason is worth rectifying to give farmers a bit more freedom in diversifying their harvests — and a bill recently introduced by two Western Massachusetts legislators would make it so.

Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, D-Lenox, presented the bill in the hopes that a small change in APR law could make a big difference for some farmers in the Berkshires and beyond. By simply adding the word “hemp” to Chapter 61A, Section 2 of Massachusetts General Laws, farmers tending APR land would have access to a potential new cash crop. Hemp is fast-growing and has multiple practical uses, from fabric and cordage to uses in biodegradable plastics and concrete binding agents. While it’s a member of the cannabis family, it’s not psychoactive, so this move would not be freeing up agriculturally-restricted land for growth of recreational substances.

It is worth noting that this legislation would put hemp on the list of APR-allowed crops right next to tobacco. If state law allows APR farmland to grow something only used for indisputably dangerous recreational use, why shouldn’t it allow a crop given to far more productive uses that could boost a small farm’s bottom line? This isn’t the first time that Rep. Pignatelli has introduced such a bill; he introduced similar common-sense legislation last session as more and more Massachusetts farmers have turned to hemp as a growth opportunity in the face of high costs and other existential pressures.

Some hemp farmers believe Massachusetts lawmakers should do even more to support them given the competitive pressures from other regions like the South and West, where the cost to grow hemp is considerably smaller. We’re sympathetic to any policy effort that would at once support smaller farmers, incentivize crops with multiple green uses and increase the commonwealth’s competitiveness.

While that deeper conversation on modern agricultural policy is certainly worth having, first thing’s first: The bill backed by Reps. Pignatelli and Natalie Blais, D-Deerfield, would be a quick and easy way for the Legislature to sow support for preserved agricultural land that could be reaped by countless farmers across the commonwealth looking for expanded growth opportunities. It’s hard to see why anyone wouldn’t give that long-overdue measure a green thumbs-up.