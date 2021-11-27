It’s that time of year: the first snowfall of the season.
Forecast predictions range from a dusting in South County to half a foot in the Northern Berkshires by Saturday morning, with higher-elevation areas bracing for upwards of 10 inches — not to mention some gusts of wind up to 40 mph.
It’s always nice to watch our fair shire turn into a winter wonderland, but it could make for some tricky traversal through the end of Thanksgiving weekend, so travel carefully and get home safe.
And if your neighborhood winds up getting blanketed, hold on to that thankful mindset for the plow drivers on their first outing of the season — they deserve it with the long and hard hours they put in to make our streets safer and drivable.