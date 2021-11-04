After her mayoral victory on Tuesday, Jennifer Macksey is set to take the reins of North Adams’ executive office in January. She’ll do so as a municipally experienced leader, as well as the first woman to ever hold the job in this Northern Berkshire city.

It’s a milestone of inclusion for this community that, while long overdue, shows progress on the path to making sure local democracy represents and serves everyone. That alone is worth celebrating, but so is how this election played out for the people of North Adams. This city is at a time of great transition, and it must leverage its strengths to face the myriad obstacles to much-needed revitalization. That won’t be an easy road, but the voters who sought to have their say in the city’s future were fortunate to have two qualified candidates in this race who each ran a clean, issues-focused campaign and elevated the city’s most pressing priorities: critical infrastructure needs, job creation, downtown development and housing, just to name a few.

While the candidates’ platforms were not congruent, they both appeared to show a genuine willingness to put North Adams and its citizens first — and that continued even as results from the close contest trickled in on election night. After realizing she won, Ms. Macksey tipped her hat to her opponent, Lynette Bond, on a race well run.

“Lynette ran a great campaign,” Ms. Macksey said at her election night headquarters at Mingo’s Sports Bar and Grill. “I couldn’t have asked for a better running mate, so to say.”

Ms. Bond was similarly gracious in defeat: “Our team, our supporters will be behind her 100 percent. We want the best for our city.”

Facing some tough systemic problems with limited resources, North Adams needs this kind of unity right now, especially in the wake of a high-profile election that will shake up not only the mayor’s office but the City Council as well. One can only wish a similar show of unity followed last year’s national elections. If all politics is indeed local, however, then hopefully this unifying model presented by these two North Adams candidates can model a better politics than what trickles down from Washington.

In the interest of transparency, we should note that The Eagle editorial board endorsed Ms. Bond. Nevertheless, hearing both winner and loser suggest putting North Adams before their own egos on election night encourages us that a Macksey administration might be able to bring the city’s political factions together to better target some of the ambitious — and necessary — goals laid out by both campaigns.

We wish Ms. Macksey luck in this endeavor and look forward to doing our part to hold her administration accountable in its efforts to achieve those goals.

Last but not least, it feels very good to be able to say to North Adams’ incoming leader: Congratulations, madame mayor-elect.