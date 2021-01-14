The thread binding our democratic republic now pulls on its weakest links: President Donald Trump’s congressional enablers must either stand up for checks and balances or allow partisanship to cripple the legislative branch’s ability to police a demonstrably dangerous executive.
President Trump now has the dubious distinction of being the only commander in chief to be impeached twice. Unlike the first go-around, Wednesday’s historic House vote did not neatly fall along party lines, with 10 Republican representatives agreeing with the impeachment articles that mendaciously whipping up a mob to storm the Capitol and paralyze our democracy is a clear signal of an unhinged president who must be put in check in the strongest terms possible.
As before, conviction faces an uphill battle in the Senate. A two-thirds supermajority would require, in addition to all Democratic senators, more than a dozen Republicans to vote to remove the leader of their party from the Oval Office. There has been much hand-wringing from some GOP congressional leaders about the impeachment process contributing to the division gripping our nation. Polarization is certainly a dire problem facing our body politic. It is absurd, however, to insinuate that the procedure for holding a reckless president accountable is somehow more divisive than the very same president instigating a deadly riot on the Capitol while trying to overturn a free and fair election.
There has never been a president more deserving of removal than Donald J. Trump — which is why it’s shameful that conviction in the Senate might not be a political reality. Shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, The Eagle editorial board recommended censuring the president — a lesser penalty, though one that requires only a simple majority vote in the Senate, making it easier for a Congress hardened by partisanship to at least do the bare minimum of its job to check the president when that function is needed most.
Even some of President Trump’s most craven congressional supporters, such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have admitted that he bears responsibility for the Capitol riot that left five people dead and the people’s house in shambles. Rep. McCarthy, however, does not support impeachment, and while he floated the idea of censure, he’s done nothing to forward that possibility as the House’s top Republican.
The president’s congressional sycophants like Rep. McCarthy also bear some responsibility here. They’ve parroted President Trump’s ludicrous falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election in an attempt to subvert the will of the American electorate and the Electoral College, with some even continuing to repeat these toxic lies after Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol, chased Congress out of its chamber and beat a Capitol Police officer to death.
Republicans have often been the party of paying lip service to the notion of personal responsibility; now it is time to live up to it. To those who enabled the president’s recklessness but balk at the idea of impeachment or censure, honor your oath to stand up and be counted when your country looks to you. Either suggest a more-fitting sanction for the sitting president whose words and deeds incited a destructive riot in the heart of American democracy, or say loud and clear that you find those words and deeds acceptable behavior from any president whose power it is your job to check.
The events of Jan. 6 were a predictable crescendo to the symphony of lies and corruption President Trump has conducted throughout his term. If these corrosive actions do not compel Congress to fulfill its responsibility to the separation of powers, then seemingly nothing will. As this trying time for American democracy thankfully times out, it is high time for the ledgers of patriotism and cowardice to be tallied. Congressional Republicans: your nation, and history, are watching.