More than half a century on from the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., his mission toward a more perfect union lives on — and rests on all of our shoulders.
King called for our nation to live up to its most cherished ideals, that all of us, despite our differences, might sit at the same table of dignity and equality as brothers and sisters. While there is reason to believe that we have come a long way toward this goal, the tribulations of the past year have shown us how far we have yet to go.
A deadly pandemic and the resultant economic fallout have widened the faultlines of social and economic inequality. Children and poor working families go hungry in the wealthiest country in the history of the world. After several high-profile police killings of unarmed Black Americans, the rage of the mistreated and the unheard, tempered by centuries of racism, spilled into America’s streets during a summer of unrest. A monumental election year saw brazen attempts at disenfranchising millions of voters, often disproportionately targeting the poor or people of color.
We owe King’s legacy so much more. One of the biggest stumbling blocks lies not in the intricacies of policy or politics, but in the seemingly intractable polarization that has risen to levels similar to those witnessed by King and other civil rights leaders in the 1960s. We are an undeniably divided nation. Yet King had a remedy for this, prescribed from a jail cell in Alabama: We must be extremists for love.
It’s worth noting that King’s famed Letter from a Birmingham Jail was a response to a newspaper column headlined “A Call for Unity” — an optimistically titled polemic that called for moderation in attempts to right social injustices. King’s radical love, however, called for a different tack: adoring America’s highest values enough to forcefully call out when those values are being contradicted. Love for our most vulnerable neighbors is incompatible with dropping one’s voice against the forces that assail them, whether in the name of moderation or unity.
Perhaps the only thing Democrats, Republicans and independents can agree upon about the last year is that it has been one of great suffering — but shared suffering can give way to shared healing if we acknowledge King’s revelation that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The division we now face can only be surmounted by following his path to the mountaintop, and putting the pursuit of universal dignity and decency above affiliation to party, race, creed or class.