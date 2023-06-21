Our Opinion: Confronting the costs of a housing crisis — and the possible solutions

A recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition further underscores a problem that, unfortunately, we expect to be flagging for some time: The grip of an affordability crisis is tightening around working-class families in the Berkshires and throughout Massachusetts — especially when it comes to housing costs.

As many might guess, Massachusetts did not fare so well in this housing affordability study. It ranks the Bay State third-highest in the nation — behind only California and Hawaii — for the necessary hourly wages to afford rent for the average market-rate two-bedroom apartment.

While the methodology for how the study structured its ranking raises some questions (it seems to assume single earners within a two-bedroom household while leaving out other contextual data), it nevertheless offers more data points in a troubling trend: It’s becoming increasingly hard to find housing for working-class and even moderate-income families looking to stay, grow and move here — much less find housing that’s within a reasonable range of affordability. (The Department of Housing and Urban Development says that households that spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing are “cost-burdened.”)

That has consequences for every thread of our community’s fabric, from schools (lower enrollment) to the economy (dwindling tax bases) to political representation (which the Berkshires is slowly losing on Beacon Hill).

Those who read this report might note its sadly appropriate title: “Out of Reach.” It’s one of the biggest concerns we hear from readers, community stakeholders and officials alike: Our fair county and indeed large swaths of the commonwealth simply are becoming out of reach for working-class folks seeking an affordable roof over their families’ heads. Nearly everybody feels and can articulate the problem.

Are we willing to confront — and shoulder — the costs of real solutions?

With the relatively low supply of housing stock to meet the regional demand, every unit counts — which is why we’ve commended scrappy local efforts to get more units on the market, from anti-blight renovation efforts in North Adams and Pittsfield to piecemeal approaches to creating affordable units in Great Barrington and Lenox. Are we willing to marshal the resources and will to seriously scale up the number of units created and preserved to put a bigger dent in the problem? Are we willing to raise taxes, either to augment local efforts like affordable housing trusts or propel larger, statewide efforts to upgrade transitional housing to help the homeless and jumpstart homebuilding across the commonwealth? Are state leaders willing to take a smart scalpel to needlessly onerous regulations, in the state building code and elsewhere, that weigh down such a jumpstart? And are we willing to accept that, realistically, this all entails more density and more housing projects — yes, in our backyard — and will there be communitywide support behind such projects to rebut the inevitable opposition?

All those questions are far more easily asked than answered, and there’s enough there to discomfit plenty of coalitions across the socio-political spectrum. Yet so often folks will see and highlight the desperate need for action on this issue, then bristle at the notion of any of the above changing. If we truly care about the issue of affordable housing being out of reach for so many of our neighbors — and we should — we must care about getting results. To do that, we have to be real with ourselves and our communities not just about the scope of the problem but the shape of the solutions and what they will charge of us — and not just in dollars.