Our Opinion: How to save a life

Look out for each other. It’s a simple rule, but what does it look like in action?
On a Sunday afternoon in Pittsfield, it looked like a woman doing everything she could to bring a stranger back from the brink of death. Lysa Polanski was enjoying a day at the beach on Onota Lake with her family when she spotted a child floating face down in the water. Ms. Polanski rushed into the water, pulled the child out and began trying to revive the child. While Ms. Polanski had been trained in CPR years prior, she had never performed the life-saving tactic in a live setting.
The 8-year-old’s skin was blue, and she was unresponsive. Bystanders — including Ms. Polanski, she admitted — wondered whether the child was already gone. Nevertheless, Ms. Polanski pressed on because she felt she had to. “I would want someone to work on my child until a doctor pronounced it,” the mother of five later told The Eagle.
Fortunately, she was not alone. Another woman also trained in CPR began providing chest compressions so that Ms. Polanski could focus on attempting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Then, a man joined in, counting between the compressions to properly pace the life-saving effort. Then, another woman joined them to offer moral support and pray over them. When first responders arrived, they took over the scene and transported the child to Berkshire Medical Center — where she was pronounced alive. After being transferred to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, her condition was listed as stable on Monday.
That child is alive because someone did everything they could to save another person they didn’t know. That speaks to the character and quick-thinking of Ms. Polanski, as well as that of all the others who aided in the effort — civilians and first responders alike. When reached for comment by Eagle reporter Matt Martinez, Ms. Polanski said she wants to see the child make a full recovery, and that the image of the unresponsive child still weighs heavily on her. She also expressed gratitude to bystanders who watched over her own young children with her at the beach that day while her life-saving attention was focused on the unresponsive girl.
Officials say that a Pittsfield Police Department investigation into the incident is ongoing, and hopefully more details will emerge to illuminate what precipitated this harrowing near-tragedy and answer the hanging questions of a reeling community. For now, though, it’s worth meditating on what made the difference between near-tragedy and tragedy in this situation: When confusion and danger struck and a child’s life hung in the balance, those folks on Onota Beach, led by Ms. Polanski, looked out for each other. They did not hesitate to fulfill that oft-mentioned but all too rarely embodied role of a good Samaritan, working together to help a stranger in a moment of unimaginable stress. We offer our praise to all who stepped up in that moment, especially Ms. Polanski, and we match her hope with ours that she gets to see the child she saved make a full recovery.