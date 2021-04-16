The natural beauty of the Berkshires landscape is the pride of our fair county. What do we do when a precious part of that ecological sublimity is systematically threatened?
Unfortunately, Stockbridge now faces that tough question. The hemlocks of Ice Glen, the natural sentinels of a sublime slice of New England woodland, are dying. The town awaits an official report from a forestry expert on the critical damage sustained by the trees — and what can be done to save them.
Last month, Ken Gooch, the retired head of forestry for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, led local residents and officials on a walk through the glen for an informal assessment of the situation — and it doesn’t look good. As Mr. Gooch simply put it, “these trees are hurting.”
Ice Glen’s famed hemlocks are locked in a losing battle with multiple attackers. Two invasive insect species that feed on sap — hemlock woolly adelgid and elongate hemlock scale — are taking a big bite out of the trees’ natural defenses. This leaves the trees more prone to damage from native insects. As the trees become distressed, they are more vulnerable to an opportunistic fungus called armillaria. All of this results in the trees losing a critical mass of their needles — many in Ice Glen have lost at least 50 percent — preventing trees from photosynthesizing enough to feed themselves.
The toll on the trees is now plainly visible: “When you look up at the crown, you shouldn’t be able to see the branches. Not like that,” Mr. Gooch said during last month’s excursion, pointing out some hemlocks that, while still standing, are already too far gone to save. And it’s not just the legendary hemlocks at stake, either. Mr. Gooch notes that similar threats also target the forest’s white ash and white pine trees.
Ice Glen’s old-growth forest is 70 acres of natural treasure where the echoes of local history still resonate. American literary giant Herman Melville’s connection with the Berkshires is seen in “Moby-Dick,” in which the author referenced “the Icy Glen” as a standard of bountiful ecological beauty. For those who value the region’s landscape and how it has shaped our past, the prospect of losing even some of the forest’s wondrous offerings is devastating.
Stockbridge deserves credit for listening to the experts who are ringing the alarm bells, and taking the first steps to do something about it. Two of the town’s key boards quickly and unanimously approved an emergency transfer of $6,000 for a thorough assessment of the glen’s trees. According to the plan, Mr. Gooch will grade individual the trees’ health and then draw up a formal rescue plan. That proposal, while hopefully aided by state and federal grants as well as local philanthropy, would be funded by local taxpayers, contingent on approval at town meeting. The study is slated to be completed in May.
The plan would require treating the trees with pesticide, with the price per tree based on its species and trunk diameter. To treat a single ash tree, for instance, would be between $6 and $12 per inch of diameter; an ash tree 3 feet in diameter could cost around $432 for the one-time treatment. Treatment for the hemlocks would likely be more expensive per inch. While the final study report will have more details, an effort to rescue the trees will likely come with a considerable price tag.
Stockbridge and other communities throughout the Berkshires are familiar with the necessary costs of prioritizing preservation and environmental stewardship. This will certainly underline that reality, and likely bring about some hard questions on planning for the near future and the long term. Further, we should not overlook the fact that Ice Glen’s arboreal woes are yet another example of the downstream effects of the climate change crisis, as forestry experts like Mr. Gooch point out how worsening drought patterns compound tree health risks amid other threats like invasive insects and fungi.
The trees that have majestically towered over Ice Glen for centuries are now under existential threat. We hope they are able to survive so that future generations may share in their wonder for centuries to come, and we wish Stockbridge luck in their efforts to preserve these skyscraping jewels of the forest.