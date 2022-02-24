It’s Black History Month, and we’re grateful to see a Berkshires-based effort to preserve and highlight this critical pillar of American history that has too often been overlooked. “Quilting Our History: African American Voices of Wisdom and Memory” plans to record Black Berkshirites’ stories and establish a formal archival home to ensure that every voice is lifted in the historical record.

New oral history project aims to preserve Black history in the Berkshires Oral history interviews are sometimes “the only lasting artifact that we have of a person’s life,” Frances Jones-Sneed says. A new collaborative will provide a formal home for Black oral histories in the Berkshires.

The endeavor is a collaboration between the NAACP Berkshire County branch, the Housatonic Heritage Oral History Center at Berkshire Community College and Clinton Church Restoration. One of the project’s primary organizers is Dr. Frances Jones-Sneed, a professor of history emeritus at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts who chairs the NAACP Berkshire chapter’s education committee and serves on the Clinton Church Restoration board.

It’s not the first time Dr. Jones-Sneed has worked to curate the county’s oral histories. She served as the humanities scholar for the Invisible Communities Project through the Berkshire County Historical Society in the 1990s, which led to the initial work on the Upper Housatonic Valley African American Heritage Trail.

More recently, she interviewed people who attended the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, a historic house of worship in Great Barrington that served as a center of Black life in South County for more than a century until its 2014 closure. It was during that latter work, she said, when some of the interviewees raised the prospect of a countywide effort to gather Black residents’ oral histories. Dr. Jones-Sneed recognized the weight and immediacy of the proposal: “Because there were a lot of older residents dying out, and sometimes we lose those stories.”

Those are stories we need to hear, and not just because they enrich our understanding. Too often, surveys of American history, including some that legitimately seek to highlight Black history, relegate Black people to passive bystanders of the past — merely subjects of history instead of meaningful contributors to it with their own stories, perspectives and agencies. This biased lens produces a false picture. Just ask anyone who really knows Berkshire history, from Elizabeth Freeman’s heroic struggle for freedom to W.E.B. Du Bois’ massive contributions to the civil rights movement. A fair and thorough historical account cannot just be taken for granted, however, a truth realized by this project’s leaders: “Most African Americans, most working-class or poor people, don’t have the archive or family papers that our senators or presidents or people who have money to get someone to write their biography have,” Dr. Jones-Sneed told The Eagle.

We must know our history, and one day we will be history. It’s therefore incumbent on this generation to take stock of our own moment in history in a way that lifts up lived truth that has been buried, centers those who have been historically marginalized and amplifies voices that were long stifled. Several projects across the Berkshires have sought to shoulder this task, from Clinton Church Restoration to Williams College’s Stockbridge-Munsee Community’s Historic Preservation Extension Office, and this oral history project’s mission is just as critical.

This demands not just a declaration of values but an undertaking of serious work. The Housatonic Heritage Oral History Center’s director says that each hour of interview material can translate into 30 hours of curation and archiving. Dr. Jones-Sneed envisions the project running for one to three years, and she said it could serve as a template for future Berkshire-wide oral history projects — a promising prospect for a more robust preservation of Berkshire County’s rich history if all goes as planned. We applaud project leaders on their efforts so far, and we look forward to seeing and hearing fruitful results.

For now, though, the “Quilting Our History” project is just getting started. Its leaders aim to recruit 25 volunteers to help conduct interviews, which would include workshops slated for spring to establish methods and ethical standards. Anyone interested in helping, being interviewed or sharing relevant artifacts should email jonessneed@gmail.com.

We can think of no better way to celebrate Black History Month in the Berkshires than contributing to this exciting and morally necessary work.