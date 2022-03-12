Our Opinion: In the zone — a sharper focus for crafting short-term rental regulations

Some North Adams councilors raise concerns over proposed short-term rental ordinance Discussion about how North Adams can best regulate short-term rentals, like Airbnbs, continued Tuesday night, at a public hearing on an ordinance proposal.

As companies like Airbnb and VRBO continue their disruptive influence on the lodging and real estate sectors alike, debates about whether and how to regulate short-term rentals continue to heat up. In some corners of the Berkshires, those debates appear to be going nowhere fast, as evidenced by recent hearings ranging from North Adams to Great Barrington.

In the latter community, it has been particularly tough. A task force composed of Great Barrington Select Board and Planning Board members since September have been working on a bylaw proposal, which must be finished by April 4 if it’s to get on the May town meeting warrant. So far, though, there has been more polarization than progress on finalizing the draft. These widening divisions partly stem from the bylaw proposal seeking to regulate short-term rentals differently depending on whether they’re operated by primary residents or second-home owners — an unavoidably contentious distinction in a town like Great Barrington.

In defense of municipal officials grappling with how to craft these regulations, there are many perspectives — often forcefully voiced — that must be balanced here. Short-term rentals provide a financial boon for homeowners to derive some extra income from their property, especially in regions with rich tourism and cultural sectors like the Berkshires.

While this desire is understandable, the other dimensions of expanding short-term rentals can’t be ignored. The extra squeeze on the local housing stock can result in upward pressure on home prices in communities where affordable housing often already is tough to find for low- or even median-income folks. Many officials recognize that this makes it considerably more difficult to attract new families and offer housing opportunities to workers that serve the community like firefighters and teachers. Further, other residents have a stake here, too, as a property that’s often used as a short-term rental can have a far different impact on its neighborhood than if it were simply a full-time residence.

Because the particulars of these factors all differ across communities, there isn’t a silver-bullet set of regulations that would fit neatly for all the communities weighing short-term rental rules. While we don’t pretend to have all the specific answers for each city or town, we think there’s a better, clearer frame for these discussions. Every reasonable interlocutor in these debates would agree that putting up one’s home as a short-term rental constitutes a change of use — one that is not as a residence or a traditional rental unit but more akin to a hotel or a bed and breakfast. Local zoning amendments can and should recognize this for what it is — commercial use — which means zoning rules should play a part here.

Zoning bylaws can be written to only allow short-term rentals in certain areas and require a special permit, which could go a long way toward mitigating real concerns of officials and neighbors alike. Wisely conditioning these permits is critical: limiting noise and gathering sizes, regulating parking and traffic flow, ensuring proper safety conditions and, as necessary, assessing and charging for outsize use of services like water and sewer. This means that other residents in a neighborhood will be given some consideration when the house next door or down the street essentially turns into lodging for considerable chunks of time.

Since these permits are discretionary, the boards charged to allow them can be judicious. That’s important for officials seeking to differentiate residents seeking a bit more value out of their property from individuals or firms with fewer ties to the area looking to buy up swaths of property in destination regions to make quick bucks. That is a distinction with a considerable difference, especially for those concerned with potential effects on already tight local housing markets.

The precise way forward is ultimately up to each community. Municipal officials would still have to hash out precisely what constitutes change of use. Zoning rule changes present their own obstacles, too, requiring a two-thirds vote at town meeting and applying only to new short-term rentals, as those already operating could continue under the blanket zoning grandfather clause. Still, the short-term rental trend isn’t going anywhere, and communities seeking sensible regulation need a framework to do so quickly and thoughtfully.

Coming at this from a zoning perspective gets at the heart of the issue: defining and regulating use. It’s far more straightforward than digressing into divisive discussions like who counts as a primary resident — a debate that is needlessly pressurizing Great Barrington’s attempts at crafting regulation. Arriving at fair and sustainable policy that is suited to the community in question is already tough enough here. We believe the right focus could make it more doable.