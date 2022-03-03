As the winds of war began to sweep through Eastern Europe, a prayer service thousands of miles away in the Berkshires desperately hoped for peace.
“The suffering is wrenching and senseless,” one attendant said Saturday at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. That simple statement cuts to the heart of how so many feel as Russia continues its insidious invasion of sovereign neighbor Ukraine. It also takes on a deeper, more painful meaning for many members of this Pittsfield house of worship.
For them, this brutal conflict strikes much closer. Some of those being senselessly victimized by Russian military aggression are not just numbers on a nightly news report but friends and family. Some of the places we see reduced to chaos and rubble on our screens were once their homes. Let their prayers for peace be a reminder that war is not merely some geopolitical event neatly relegated to a specific theater or region. It is a bloodstain on the human spirit that tarnishes us all, even as a few unfairly bear the worst of its wounds. The pain it wreaks cannot and should not be compartmentalized.
As America has hopefully learned from its own share of less than legitimate interventions, no war is a good war. But the one Vladimir Putin now wages is a particularly unjustifiable and reckless one. Heavy bombardment in densely populated urban areas like Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kyiv is guaranteed to produce outsize civilian casualties. It is hard for anyone to watch; we cannot imagine how exceedingly difficult it is for our neighbors who must do so while wondering if their loved ones will escape unscathed. We stand in solidarity with those in our community upon whom this war weighs all the more heavily.
So, too, must America stand in solidarity with Ukraine. As President Joe Biden stressed during Tuesday’s state of the union speech, this does not and should not mean the U.S. entangling itself in war against a nuclear power in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member. What is required, though, is diligently supporting Ukrainians in their brave effort to defend themselves from aggression while punishing and isolating Russia on the international stage. Fortunately, President Biden along with our European allies are already pursuing this track, most pointedly with hard-hitting sanctions.
Wisely, this western coalition is not seeking to pile them on all at once but instead lead a steady rise in pressure as Russia’s apparent military setbacks pile up, stiffly applying the economic stick while leaving the carrot of diplomacy on the table should the Russian populace sour on this conflict enough to pressure Mr. Putin into backpedaling. As with any war, no outcome is guaranteed, and great caution is required for any level of intervention. Still, every reasonable effort must be made to rebuff Russia’s ruthless campaign to recapture some of the former Soviet Union’s glory at the expense of a sovereign democracy.
Even short of wading into the military conflict, taking a principled stance to pressure Mr. Putin also comes with costs. Given Russia’s status as a major energy exporter, this conflict has thrown that sector’s prices even further into disarray than they already were on the rocky road out from under COVID. President Biden’s plan to tap U.S. strategic oil reserves will hopefully bring some needed stability. Still, upping the pressure against Russia could result in more real costs borne by all Americans. We should acknowledge this price. We should also recognize that this is a small price to pay as a morally necessary step of putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to defending democracy against its most vicious enemies.
Too often has that lofty ideal been used as an excuse for foolish foreign policy excursions. Now is the time to live up to that ideal in a real way that honors democracy over authoritarianism, takes a principled stance against Mr. Putin’s thuggish imperialism and supports Ukrainians in the fight that’s been forced on them.