“Tremendous relief.”
That’s how a Berkshire Healthcare Systems spokesperson described the reaction from the company’s health care and long-term care workers upon hearing the news from Gov. Charlie Baker that Massachusetts is set to receive and distribute 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations by March.
Phase 1 of the vaccine distribution plan eyes 300,000 doses to be mobilized across the Bay State by February, and an initial 60,000-strong shipment could touch down as soon as next week. Fortunately for the Berkshires, that should include 975 doses of the vaccine bound for Berkshire Health Systems, according to spokesperson Michael Leary. That means that in our beleaguered communities in the Berkshires and beyond, prioritized vaccination targets that have been on the front lines against coronavirus — including “COVID-facing” health-care workers and long-term care and assisted living facilities — are getting a powerful new weapon in the fight against this deadly pandemic.
The first fruits born of an amazingly accelerated vaccine development process is a great leap forward worth celebrating, but it is not our final step out of the woods. Beyond the myriad logistical hurdles in shipping and distributing the vaccine — BHS is procuring dry ice to store the doses at the requisite minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit — this should not be interpreted as a signal to let up on the vigilance that, while surely tested over the last nine months, will still be required through the third and final phase of the rollout, expected in late spring.
Transparency and communication will be key, from federal regulators to state and local officials. A Western New England University Polling Institute survey last month found that a third of Massachusetts adults said they were unlikely to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available. This sort of reaction could be expected to an extent after the exceptionally fast development and approval process of the vaccine, but is certainly not helped by the institutional mistrust catalyzed by the U.S.’s fumbling initial response to the pandemic, much of which rolled downhill from the Trump administration’s inexcusable incompetence and obscene endeavors to politicize a public health crisis.
As such, health experts and officials in the public-facing parts of the vaccination campaign have their work cut out for them. Gov. Baker has continued his mostly effective leadership, and it’s a good start that his administration has laid out a plan noting estimates for when the state will receive more doses, where vaccines are being shipped in the state and a recipient priority breakdown amid the plan’s three phases. People are going to have more questions as the vaccine rolls out, and like all effective leadership, the teams tasked with communicating to the public should look like the communities they’re trying to reach. It’s an unfortunate reality that some of the communities worst-hit by the pandemic often simultaneously have greater institutional distrust and less representation within leadership. Leaders in public health should work with community advocates to make sure no one is being left out of the conversation.
The double-edged sword of the announcements’ timing is that it brings the gift of good news in the COVID fight just in time for the holidays — but the vaccine certainly will not be thoroughly distributed in time for a normal holiday season at the end of this abnormal year. Our health-care workers, tireless defenders who have run a protracted viral gauntlet for all our sakes, will be rightly first in line, hopefully within a week’s time.
Widespread availability, though, is at best still months away. That means the responsible thing to do is to forgo the usual gatherings and festivities that typically warm these coldest months — a season of sacrifice instead of cheer. But, if the timetable holds, the vaccine could be available to the general public as soon as April. In this dark winter punctuating a year of tribulation, we can at least see at the end of the tunnel the light for which we are called to sacrifice. The greatest gift we can give — to our loved ones, our neighbors, our health-care heroes and the most vulnerable among us — is to remain committed to the reverence of life and the mitigation of suffering, knowing that help is on the way.