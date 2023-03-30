Our Opinion: Into the swing of things on Opening Day

The Major League Baseball season of 2023 is upon us, and with it, MLB enters the 21st century.
The sport that has been the most resistant to change and the most needing of it approved a variety of rule changes this offseason designed to both introduce more action and shorten the length of games. The spring training test run was encouraging.
Baseball’s leisurely pace conducive to summer is one of its charms — but only up to a point. Games that dawdle past the three-hour mark test the patience of even the most devoted fans.
The world now races at the speed of the internet, and, practically speaking, people have to get up in the morning to go to work and to school. Baseball is at risk of losing the fans who pay the fat contracts, sending them to soccer, where the recent World Cup demonstrated the virtues of completing games in about two hours.
The most significant rule change puts an end to the shift, in which three infielders gather on one side of the second base bag. Analysts at laptops found this to be a good way to steal hits from batters given to pulling the ball, which is most batters — too good a way.
Two infielders must now be stationed on either side of the bag with their feet on the dirt or grass as the baseball gods intended when they convened in Cooperstown or Pittsfield or wherever. The MLB batting average of .243 in 2022, the lowest since 1968, should rise, and action and runs along with it.
Pitchers and hitters will now be governed by the clock. Pitchers will have 15 seconds to deliver a throw with no one on base and 20 seconds if there is a base runner. They will be charged with a ball if they exceed the time limit. Batters must be ready to hit with eight seconds left on the clock or they will be given a strike.
The days of pitchers circling the mound squeezing a resin bag and batters endlessly fiddling with their elbow armor are over.
Players grumbled in spring training about the latter changes, with San Diego slugger Manny Machado declaring that MLB would have to revoke them. Commissioner Rob Manfred hasn’t, won’t and shouldn’t. The Machados of the world can hurry up a little to improve the game that rewards them so lavishly.
Increasing the size of the bags to revive the lost art of stealing bases is gimmicky, but the rule limiting pitchers to two “disengagements” from the mound rubber per batter will definitely help. Preventing pitchers from stepping off the rubber or making a pickoff move as often as it pleases them will speed up the game, and if a pitcher uses up his two disengagements, the base runner will be able to get a huge jump on a steal attempt.
The average length of a baseball game exceeded three hours for the first time in 2014 and was 3:03 in 2022. The average length of a game was 2:36 in spring training, and in AAA ball (the top level of minor league baseball) where all of these changes were field-tested last year, the average game time was 2:32. Change is coming to Major League Baseball — and fast.
The Boston Red Sox will be the first American League team to play a game that counts under these new rules when they square off against the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon at Fenway Park. For the Red Sox, last place finishers in the A.L. East in 2022, there is nowhere to go but up — unless of course they plateau.
Allowing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to leave as a free agent was a bad sign. The Red Sox did sign slugging third baseman Rafael Devers to a long-term deal, but the team is largely made up of past-their-prime former all-stars and injury-prone journeymen. Sox owner John Henry, the head of Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League and Liverpool F.C. of soccer’s English Premier League, appears to be taking the loyalty and devotion of Sox fans for granted.
Berkshire fans of the New York Yankees can anticipate another A.L. East contender, although the injury bug that has plagued the team for several years has already sidelined three starting pitchers.
The Yankees’ main competitor, the Toronto Blue Jays, have a powerhouse lineup and a pitching staff that routinely requires that lineup to score seven or eight runs to win a game.
Amateur baseball will return to the Berkshires with the summer. Fans of the Pittsfield Suns of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League will again have to deal with temporary seating as a blue ribbon panel considers what to do with aging Wahconah Park. Beyond building a new grandstand, the panel should recommend putting an end to the farcical situation of a ballpark facing the setting sun.
In North Adams, the SteepleCats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League will be back at Joe Wolfe Field.
While it doesn’t feel like summer yet, the melting vestiges of the nor’easter are helping put winter into the past. It’s spring — so play ball!