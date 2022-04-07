Our Opinion: It's Opening Day — and past time for some changes to our national pastime

It’s baseball season, and all is right with the world and the sport — well, no on both counts.
Inclement weather has already erased a key game from today’s opening day schedule: The Red Sox and Yankees will instead kick off their seasons Friday in New York. Meanwhile, the woes of the world are assessed elsewhere on these pages and the focus here is on baseball, which long ago forfeited its claim on the title of America’s pastime and sadly doesn’t seem interested in winning it back.
The baseball off-season, usually enriched by trades, free agent signings and speculation about both, gave way to a dispiriting brawl between billionaire owners and millionaire ballplayers following the expiration of their collective bargaining agreement. With the country dealing with a pandemic, job losses and roaring inflation, the lockout imposed by owners could not have come at a worse time.
The sides were never that far apart financially and the agreement reached in March could have been reached in January had not the warring sides been paralyzed by mutual animosity. The lockout ended early enough to salvage a full 162-game season, and fans might forgive and forget as teams take the diamond. The off-season, however, was a missed opportunity to address the very real problems that afflict baseball and cast a shadow on the 2022 season.
King Football, in the form of the National Football League, has long been the true national pastime, with basketball and the National Basketball Association emerging as a solid second. The NFL and NBA are each prominent in the popular culture and the national dialogue. Major League Baseball only used to be.
A large part of this is marketing, which professional baseball seems too arrogant to lower itself to. Celebrities have outsize importance in the U.S., and there are no Tom Bradys or LeBron James in baseball.
In a world with many competing forms of entertainment, baseball, with games lasting three hours or more, is increasingly noncompetitive. Postseason games beginning at 8:30 p.m. and going to midnight aren’t going to attract desperately needed young fans.
Baseball games are dominated by home runs, walks and strikeouts — largely non-action. Instituting pitch clocks and banning infield shifts would shorten games and introduce more action but owners and players, unlike their counterparts in rival sports, fight change rather than embrace it.
Black people make up about 12.5 percent of the U.S. population but just 8 percent of MLB players, in contrast to 20 percent in the 1970s at the height of Black participation at the sport’s highest level. Baseball is losing athletic talent and fans to other sports.
If Black Americans see themselves heavily represented in football and basketball, they are understandably likely to watch and participate in those sports. MLB has begun to push youth baseball more aggressively in Black neighborhoods and communities, but that is a long-term project and time has been lost.
It’s a testament, however, to the inherent strengths of baseball that the sport remains as popular as it is, and there are enclaves in the nation — Massachusetts prominent among them — where the game is sturdy. Berkshire fans of the Boston Red Sox were pleasantly surprised in 2021 by a team that overcame low expectations to get within two wins of the World Series. The Sox added free agent slugger Trevor Story to fill the large hole at second base left by Dustin Pedroia, but as always pitching, or the lack of it, will determine how far the Red Sox go.
The Yankees, who have their own large fan contingent in the Berkshires, mirror the Sox in their powerful lineup and questionable pitching depth. The American League East shapes up as baseball’s strongest division, with talented teams in Tampa Bay and Toronto sharing dreams of postseason success with the Red Sox, Yankees and their fandom.
Baseball is best enjoyed on a warm summer day or evening and Berkshire fans will again have that opportunity this summer courtesy of the Pittsfield Suns of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England and the North Adams SteepleCats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Maybe the day will come when these two natural Berkshire rivals will play in the same amateur league and get to enjoy the occasional short bus ride.
The Grand Old Game is still grand and definitely old, with roots extending deep into American (and Berkshire) soil. That venerable tradition is baseball’s strength but also its weakness if its keepers allow it to calcify.
Baseball doesn’t need to become arena football but it does need to embrace positive change. And its overlords should take care to please those who love the game rather than anger them as they did this past off-season.