Our Opinion: Sens. Warren and Markey, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act deserves your support

Even in these polarizing times, we can think of two things that a vast majority of Americans likely agree on in good faith: 1) Big tech companies exert an increasingly alarming amount of control over our society and economy and 2) Our poisonous politics and the distortions of social media underscore the necessity of critical sense-making organs like community newspapers.
What many citizens, even the internet savvy ones, might not realize is that these two issues are linked by a symbiotic relationship that unfairly favors the most powerful tech companies at the expense of newsrooms across the country.
While companies like Google and Facebook are kings of the web traffic road, most of the content that drives users to those sites originates elsewhere. For example, between 16 and 40 percent of Google search results are news content. In fact, those tech companies trawl content from news outlets’ webpages to encourage users to stay on their platforms longer instead of clicking through to the main source of the news — a so-called “walled garden” strategy that allows tech companies to maximize time on page (a key component of the digital attention economy) with news content that they did not work or pay to produce.
Instead of fairly compensating news publishers, companies like Facebook and Google keep the majority of the generated digital ad revenue for themselves. And even when users do click on a Google or Facebook link to a news story on, say, The Berkshire Eagle’s website, the tech companies take a chunk of the digital ad revenue generated on the news publisher’s site via an “ad tech tax.” And that chunk is sizable — upward of 70 percent. Imagine if a small farm stand had to pay a tax to big supermarket chains on every jug of cider or box of berries sold if a customer heard about the farm or saw its produce at the supermarket. That’s essentially how ad tech taxes let the world’s biggest tech companies siphon revenue from local newspapers struggling to find their financial footing in the 21st century.
As journalists, we’re a bit biased. But we hope any unbiased observer would acknowledge that the playing field is inexcusably unfair when already towering tech titans extract that much revenue directly from the pockets of the nation’s newspapers as more and more “news deserts” open across America. The reality is that Google and Facebook have the digital market cornered, and news publishers — especially smaller, regional publications trying to scrape by — are not in a position to negotiate.
That could change if a Senate bill, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, becomes law. The JCPA would allow any news publisher with fewer than 1,500 employees to collectively bargain for a better digital ad revenue deal with Google and Facebook, backed by an arbitration mechanism to ensure fair play and good-faith negotiation on all sides.
We acknowledge we’re using this space to advocate for legislation that would benefit us — but this issue is bigger than any one newspaper. The founders enshrined the free press in the First Amendment for a reason: Newsrooms provide a powerful check of accountability on public and private power, encouraging the free flow of information needed in a democracy. They’re vital arteries through which the lifeblood of communities flow: coverage of town meetings and school boards, highlights of local sports and cultural offerings, opinion pages filled with dialogue and debate. Communities with thriving local newspapers have higher voter turnout; they also have lower long-term municipal borrowing costs compared to similar communities that no longer have a local paper.
Despite these benefits newspapers offer to our social ecosystem, they’re a critically endangered species. We are proud to provide the service we do to our Berkshire community — which makes us well aware of the stakes and challenges for newspapers across the country facing existential challenges in the digital age. These hurdles are only heightened by big tech’s vampiric relationship with news publishers. That’s not fair, and big tech shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it just because they can flex their digital muscles in a distorted and uncompetitive online market.
Fortunately, a bipartisan crop of U.S. senators agree. The JCPA was introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Kennedy, R-La., and is co-sponsored by progressives (Cory Booker, D-N.J.), moderates (Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.) and conservatives (Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.) alike. But the JCPA needs — and deserves — more support if it’s going to get over the hill on which a previous version of the bill died last year.
Today, the bill is set for a critical mark-up by the Senate Judiciary Committee. (That panel’s chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and ranking member Sen. Graham are both co-sponsors.) While this legislation has some attention on Capitol Hill, we urge citizens to let their lawmakers know how they feel about big tech’s deleterious effects on a healthy press. We also urge Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey to add their names to the bipartisan list of senators supporting the JCPA. Sen. Warren has been a champion for small businesses and consumers alike in pushing for accountability from big businesses that use their market muscle to dodge ethical guardrails. Sen. Markey has lent a strong voice to calling out the dangers of big tech’s distortive effects on our discourse and daily lives. We hope that both transpose those principled stances into support for America’s newspapers against the rent-seeking practices of big tech.