Our Opinion: A generous gift boosts supportive housing effort in Pittsfield — and shows how to give back to one's community

Many in the Pittsfield community have sounded off about what appears to be a worsening homelessness problem in the city. One man, though, opted to speak up with action rather than words.
John Wendling, born and raised in Pittsfield, recently donated land he owned on West Housatonic Street to the Berkshire Housing Development Corporation. On those lots at 107 and 111 West Housatonic St., the nonprofit is planning to build a three-story building that will simultaneously provide supportive housing and connections to services for those experiencing homelessness. Finding a spot in downtown Pittsfield that was centrally located, near relevant services and development-ready was a tall order fulfilled by Mr. Wendling’s generosity — a “critical component of making this project happen,” according to Berkshire Housing Development Corporation’s president and CEO.
While the project still has some steps to go, it is fitting that people in Pittsfield who need it most might someday soon have a roof over their heads and a hand up in housing thanks to Mr. Wendling’s gift. Born in 1937, his career path brought him from carpenter’s apprentice to a prominent Berkshire builder who constructed hundreds of homes in the county during the General Electric-era boom. He also remembers what it was like to struggle mightily as a child of the Great Depression while he grew up on Crane Avenue. He attended school with ill-fitting hand-me-downs and holes in his shoes. He picked frozen apples off trees for breakfast in the winter. His first job as a carpenter’s apprentice came by necessity when his alcoholic and abusive father kicked him out and forbade him from returning without a job.
While we aren’t living through the Great Depression, we see many of our neighbors are hurting and living in desperate need — if not on the streets, then scraping by as housing and other costs put the squeeze on low- and even moderate-income folks. Inflation might have peaked, but it won’t drop as quickly as it spiked. The crises of mental health access and addiction intertwine like deadly vipers for so many vulnerable families. In Pittsfield, whether it’s along the sidewalks of downtown or in the encampments of Springside Park, we see these issues disproportionately borne by those who struggle the most and slip through our society’s all-too-wide cracks.
We have a long way to go toward addressing the systemic problems underlying those struggles, but Mr. Wendling’s material kindness should remind us of our capacity, as individuals and as a community, to give hope to those who need it most. The West Housatonic Street property originally belonged to a woman who employed Mr. Wendling when he was a teenager from a struggling home in search of a job. She eventually gave the property to Mr. Wendling, and he donated it to Berkshire Housing Development Corporation in her honor. In paying it forward and giving back to the community what was originally given to him, Mr. Wendling likely will have an even bigger positive effect on not just one life but many.
John Wendling had something to give, and he had a memory of when he had nothing at all. While not everyone can give as generously as Mr. Wendling has, we hope his example inspires all of us who see and discuss our neighbors struggling to do something about it when able. We look forward to Berkshire Housing Development Corporation making more progress on this crucial project poised to build a sustainable response to a pressing community problem, and we thank this former for helping to make it possible.