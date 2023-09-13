Our Opinion: Josh cancellation raises questions about how we weather the forecast

After the cancellation of the 47th Josh Billings RunAground, some do the race on their own Following a decision by the race's safety committee to cancel the 47th Josh Billings RunAground due to forecasted inclement weather, some people chose to do the race anyway unofficially. Conditions improbably proved fair.

It’s no fun when the weather forecast rains on our parade, especially when it cancels our Josh. It certainly adds insult to injury that the thunderstorms predicted to start right at race time for the 47th annual Josh Billings RunAground never materialized.

While some participants went for it anyway in an unofficial capacity when Sunday’s skies remained clear, we get why some — particularly those who traveled a long way to be here for the beloved Berkshire triathlon — had hard feelings over the call. Hindsight will always be clearer than foresight when it comes to canceling events based on weather predictions. Josh organizers faced a hard choice between canceling without certainty and upsetting participants on the one hand, and on the other the safety risks that come with potentially exposing racers to the elements of lightning and rain.

We do not intend to second-guess that decision by the Josh organizers, who are tasked with overseeing a safe event and responsible for the consequences if the worst were to happen. Still, for these organizers and anyone else planning big events in the Berkshires, this setback should be a learning opportunity for decision-making processes amid improving yet still imperfect weather predictions and increasing extreme weather events brought by climate change.

Annual events like the Josh aren’t the only thing subject to preemptive cancellation. From schools to the courts, the relatively recent phenomenon of advanced calls on inclement weather closures has picked up over the years. As with all policies and the technological advancements that inform them, however, it’s is a double-edged sword. Advance closures and cancellations can avert some day-of risk and uncertainty by making calls in advance, but unlike when the snow or rain is flying in front of our face, these decisions are informed by necessarily imperfect models. No matter how advanced the technology informing meteorologists’ predictions, certainty is never on the menu. This leaves open the possibility of cancellations that turn out to be unwarranted, which bring their own risks and costs for institutional reputation and community morale. Just ask the disappointed would-be Josh participants who not only traveled a long way to get here but forked over an entry fee that, based on the annual triathlon’s policy, cannot be refunded in case of weather-related cancellation.

All of this reminds us that whether we rely more or less heavily on weather forecasts for cancellation decisions, all of us — from event organizers and school administrators to average citizens — could do with a bit more epistemic humility. The reality is that a 70 percent prediction for thunderstorms isn’t “wrong” if a storm doesn’t come to pass; it’s simply the case that the less likely but still possible contingency of a probabilistic projection occurred. What we can judge as “wrong” or “right” are the decisions made based on that projection, which should be made with a healthy dose of that epistemic humility. To be fair, a wait-and-see approach is not infallible, either. It’s possible for a forecasted storm to impact an event later than predicted rather than miss it entirely, potentially catching, say, triathlon participants in a riskier position if the race is called when racers already are exposed to the elements. Real-time storm detection systems might be worth relying on more than predictive models alone, since they’re more accurate — although not perfectly so. And while complaints can be expected if a race or other event is canceled due to inaccurate storm predictions, event organizers also court blowback if they soldier on despite those predictions and the inclement weather comes to pass.

There are no easy answers here, but Josh organizers and other Berkshire event leaders and administrators should take this opportunity to think carefully about what sensible, workable cancellation policies look like. Unfortunately, climate change, with its contribution to the extremity and unpredictability of weather patterns, makes this all the more pressing.