Equal justice requires consistency even when the optics might be less than ideal. It’s disheartening to see that the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office would try to revoke a defendant’s bail based on his exercise of protected symbolic speech.
Lonnie Durfee, of Dalton, is awaiting trial for allegedly torching a political sign made of hay bales on a farm in his home town — a story that gained national notoriety amid the final stretch of a contentious presidential election. Mr. Durfee has pleaded not guilty to one count of burning personal property.
What Mr. Durfee is accused of is deeply disturbing: He apparently visited fiery intimidation on his neighbor, resulting in dangerous destruction of property. Resorting to violence over political disagreements is inexcusable. If he is found guilty, Mr. Durfee should be held accountable.
At a pretrial hearing last week, Judge Paul Smyth ordered Mr. Durfee back into custody to await trial, after Mr. Durfee violated conditions of his release by consuming alcohol on multiple occasions. Judge Smyth deftly sidestepped prosecutors’ specious secondary argument based on pictures procured from Mr. Durfee’s cellphone. Assistant District Attorney Richard Dohoney argued that the pictures, which show burning political signs in instances that were separate from the hay bale burning, establish an “escalating pattern of behavior.” After the hearing, District Attorney Andrea Harrington released a statement confirming that Mr. Durfee’s behavior in the photos was not the subject of criminal charges, but was relevant because it was “akin to hate speech” — with the word “akin” doing a lot of work.
The law allows evidence of new criminal acts to revoke a defendant’s bail. In the case of the photos on Mr. Durfee’s phone, the DA’s Office seems to be trying to elevate Mr. Durfee’s expression of what may be an odious political position into a crime. There was no indication that Mr. Durfee was burning anyone’s property but his own in those instances. Political expression deemed objectionable is still constitutionally protected, as the Supreme Court ruled in flag-burning cases. A picture of a white man burning a Black Lives Matter sign in a firepit will strike many as odious — we understand that sentiment. Yet that sentiment is not enough for a prosecutor to argue for a defendant’s bail to be revoked, which was indirectly articulated by Judge Smyth when he ordered Mr. Durfee back into custody “strictly on the alcohol use.”
That prosecutors would seek to revoke bail based on uncontextualized photos is a terrible precedent to establish. Those who find Mr. Durfee’s conduct to be troubling should be wary of how much more troubling this precedent would be. The vulnerable communities the DA’s Office is claiming to protect in this instance are also the ones who typically suffer disproportionately from unfair treatment within the justice system — a trend that could be exacerbated by prosecutors so brazenly overstepping their bounds. We would hope that a district attorney that claims to be on the side of progressive criminal justice reform would agree.
Throughout her time in office, District Attorney Harrington has been a vocal proponent of equal justice. It’s a laudable and necessary goal, but one that requires consistency — either the values stand even in the face of inconvenient optics, or they don’t stand at all. This lapse in prosecutorial judgment and the resultant attempt to infringe on a defendant’s rights have done a considerable disservice to the principles that the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office frequently claims to espouse. We hope that the DA will see that her office better lives up to these principles in the future.