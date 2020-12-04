Of the many things turned upside-down by the coronavirus crisis, we must prioritize getting certain systems back in action as soon as safely possible — and chief among these is the jury trial system.
Public health precautions during this pandemic have complicated normal trial procedures. While the courts have taken advantage of telecommunication and proper distancing to continue some proceedings, safety guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 prove particularly problematic for jury trials. They require deliberation as well as jurors’ ability to assess and evaluate witnesses’ demeanor and composure during testimony — conditions that are at best impractical and at worst constitutionally questionable to pursue remotely. Because of this, the state trial court system earlier this year postponed all jury trials.
Fortunately, state court administrators said earlier this week that trials can resume next month for “Jury of 6” proceedings in courtrooms with layouts that can accommodate distancing and capacity guidelines for the safety of juries, court workers, lawyers and the public. Unfortunately for the Berkshires, no such courtroom meets these standards in our county.
There may still be hope for continuing Berkshire trials soon, however. It was heartening to hear last week from Chief Justice Paula M. Carey that the state trial court system, in conjunction with the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, was already exploring a potential solution.
“We have made some appreciable progress in identifying and obtaining space to conduct jury trials at the Berkshire Mall,” Justice Carey wrote. “We are hopeful that together we can move the ball forward with respect to that location.”
The Eagle is also hopeful this creative effort succeeds, because the coronavirus has put the criminal justice system behind the 8-ball. A pause on trials was a necessary step to mitigate an ongoing and deadly public health crisis, but it has stacked up a considerable backlog for Berkshire prosecutors: 2,098 District Court cases and 197 Superior Court cases.
The costs of these delays are myriad, foremost of which is the impingement on defendants’ rights to due process. The state’s highest court earlier this year temporarily suspended a defendant’s right to a speedy trial, meaning that many defendants who are either held without the right to bail or could not afford bail earlier this year have waited significantly longer than usual for their day in court while being incarcerated.
At the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, about two-thirds of the population are being detained before trial. These are people who are, by definition, innocent until proven guilty, some of whom are being held for indefinite amounts of time unrelated to the seriousness of the offenses with which they are charged. A Pittsfield attorney who spoke to The Eagle about the importance of a swift return to trials shared the example of his client, a juvenile, who has been detained for more than a year — since October 2019 — without a trial.
On the other side of the docket, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington points out that slow justice can have a deleterious effect on public trust. “I think victims in cases that are older are losing faith in the system,” she told The Eagle while discussing the need for a trial site. The passage of more time than usual can also erode prosecutors’ cases, particularly in cases where calling witnesses would play a prominent part.
The extenuating circumstances of the pandemic made it necessary for the state’s court system to adopt these unprecedented measures for the sake of public health, but for the sake of the justice system’s integrity, jury trials must be resumed as soon as safely possible. The Berkshire Mall — with plenty of space, parking, restrooms and other requisite amenities — would make a good temporary home for justice in the county.