Our Opinion: A Kansas newsroom endures an unacceptable threat to press freedom

The Marion County Record on Wednesday published its first edition since a police raid of its newsroom offices and owner’s home challenged this Kansas newspaper’s right to report and drew condemnation from free press advocates everywhere. We join this condemnation of such authoritarian tactics and extend our solidarity to those in the Record’s newsroom, who have been targeted for upholding the mission all newspapers are charged with: reporting the facts, keeping leaders honest and informing the public.
Also on Wednesday, Marion County’s lead prosecutor withdrew the warrant that prompted the search. In his accompanying statement, Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey said there was “insufficient evidence” for a “legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized.” We wonder why this reasoned legal analysis was not applied in the first place before police needlessly invaded the newsroom covering the department’s actions.
In the immediate aftermath of the raid — which seized computers, phones and other devices from the newsroom and the home of the paper’s co-owner — Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody was defiant in defending the search as a legal and justified part of an investigation into how the paper obtained information about a local restaurateur who applied for a liquor license despite having lost her driver’s license over a former DUI. The police chief and the business owner allege that the Record obtained that information illegally, although the newspaper maintains that it received the info from an unsolicited tip and verified it through online public records. It’s also worth noting that, at the time of the raid, Police Chief Gideon was aware that the Record was investigating past law enforcement work from when he was an officer in Kansas City.
That the paper’s staff still managed to get its weekly edition out mere days after this needless affront to press freedom is a testament to their dedication and resilience. Still, a chill is felt that should alert anyone who knows the import of a free press and the dangers of governmental efforts to suppress it. This freedom is enshrined in the First Amendment for a reason. The authors of our Constitution knew that an informed public and the scrutiny of powerful leaders are necessary foundations for a democratic society, and that foundational maintenance of democracy is performed not just by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal but by community papers struggling to survive in all corners of the country. When those foundations are undermined, so too is democracy. We recognize how deplorable it is when the Russian government jails a Wall Street Journal reporter for doing his job. We also must recognize and condemn domestic threats and needless intimidation of journalists here at home.
While we obviously are strong advocates for press freedom, we don’t believe that journalists are or should be above the law. If there was serious evidence that a newspaper had illegally obtained a restaurateur’s personal information, that should be properly investigated. But proper in this instance should have meant a subpoena for a narrow range of relevant materials, not a raid that evoked authoritarian coercion and allowed a police chief to seize data and records from a newspaper that was investigating him. It’s worth noting that even when the federal government has reason to believe a former official (e.g., an ex-president) has improperly retained extremely sensitive defense and nuclear secrets, a subpoena is issued first — and only after that effort was fruitless was a search warrant on the table.
In a small but necessary step toward correcting this egregious overreach, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken control of the investigation from local police and the Marion County prosecutor has withdrawn the warrant, admitting it was unjustified and pledging to return the newsroom’s devices. But this appalling assault on a newsroom should never have happened in the first place, and we must push back against the normalization of this dangerous behavior too often justified by the vague demonization of “the media,” usually by those who chafe at the notion of holding the powerful accountable.
That a newsroom appears to have been punished for doggedly covering local politics and unflinchingly informing its readers is a concerning crash against a guardrail that must be maintained in a democracy. And when that guardrail is breached, it demands the attention of all of us. What about the financially strapped newsrooms who can’t afford to defend themselves legally? What about the journalist intimidation campaigns that don’t breach the national news cycle? Whether it is in Moscow or Kansas, a threat to press freedom anywhere is a threat to press freedom everywhere. We stand with the Marion County Record newsroom and applaud its staff for meeting that threat this week the only way we know how: by publishing a newspaper.