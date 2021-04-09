From the warmth and longer days of spring, optimism is blooming. Millions of vaccines going into Americans’ arms every day to advance the fight on the novel coronavirus doesn’t hurt, either.
But for the time being, it should remain cautious optimism, as more-contagious variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus quickly spread over a pandemic-weary world.
Widespread vaccination is how we win the war on COVID, and the emergence of these new viral strains further sharpens the stakes of an already costly battle. The U.S. is currently averaging about 3 million vaccinations a day, and about 1 in 5 Americans is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus while a third of the country has received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That’s impressive progress, but the war isn’t won yet. COVID variants have rocked several countries, forcing some back into the dark depths of lockdown and emergency. It’s now a race between vaccinations and variants to prevent that from happening here.
These new strains of an invisible enemy have crossed the globe like their viral ancestors before them, and unfortunately several have found footholds in the states. B.1.1.7, which apparently originated in the United Kingdom, is now the most common variant in the U.S. and accounts for more than a quarter of current cases nationwide. Since the variants have not been around long, research is limited. Most recent estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, suggest that B.1.1.7 is both deadlier and more contagious.
Similarly troubling is the P.1 variant. While it appears to have originated in Japan, it’s known as the Brazilian variant. It has wrought havoc in the South American nation, where intensive-care occupancy limits have been pushed to the extreme in nearly every region. In recent weeks, one in four global deaths from coronavirus have been in Brazil, due in no small part to P.1.
Unfortunately, this variant has reached our shores as well. Earlier this week The Boston Globe reported that Massachusetts had more P.1 variant COVID cases than any other state in the union. This is largely due to an outbreak on Cape Cod, where the lion’s share of the cases was initially reported. Being on the other side of the state in Berkshire County, though, does not mean the danger isn’t close. As we learned the hard way, this virus closes distance quickly, with no regard for geographic or manmade boundaries.
Like B.1.1.7, P.1 produces a bigger viral load in its host, meaning it spreads faster and likely causes more severe disease in those it infects. P.1 is also spreading in parts of British Columbia, and Canadian health authorities have issued a worrisome warning that the strain might be able to reinfect people who have previously had COVID-19 — a dire prospect if many with natural immunity to the original strain but susceptibility to P.1 resume higher-risk activities.
Scientists are not yet sure whether P.1 is deadlier than the original COVID strain. While this pandemic feels like it’s been with us forever, its novel nature means we aren’t yet fortified with the knowledge we can usually muster against more-familiar diseases — a troubling reminder of how this public health crisis has humbled us. COVID-weary as well all are, we must proceed with reasoned and risk-informed caution.
The good news is that the vaccines going into American’s arms at increasingly high numbers appear to perform well against these variants. Laboratory testing so far indicates that the vaccines available in the U.S., which are highly effective against the original COVID strain, are just as effective against B.1.1.7, and only slightly less effective against P.1.
These variants are a stern reminder that, while we might be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we are not quite there yet. The proper reaction is not alarmism, but continued vigilance and the application of the precautions we’ve aptly developed thus far.
Be smart — the prevalence of these variants means it’s still not the time for large indoor gatherings. Fortunately, the warmer weather is making safer outdoor alternatives easier. Continue to socially distance and mask up when appropriate – especially if you haven’t been fully vaccinated.
We all want to be done for good with pandemic procedures and lockdowns, but we can’t let up in the fight on COVID until herd immunity through vaccinations has put the final nail in the virus’ coffin. For that reason, we must take care even as the national immunization campaign rolls on.
It’s a lesson we should learn quickly, or else we might learn it painfully, as other countries are right now.